Rams Answer If They Reached Bold Expectations Against 49ers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, resulting in their first division win of the season and keeping them tied for first place in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks.
Before the game, I made five bold predictions for the Rams. Let's see the results.
1. Matthew Stafford is vintage
Stafford has been playing out of his mind in 2025, taking his solid performance against the 49ers in week five, pairing it with the irritation from such a loss and a new offensive approach from Sean McVay to put in three straight weeks of surgical efficiency.
While the passing yards will fluctuate in volume, the red zone improvements are evident. Stafford has at least three passing touchdowns and over 250 yards passing.
Result: Stafford was in fact vintage. He had 280 passing yards and four touchdowns on Sunday.
2. Davante Adams enacts his revenge
Adams has an odd relationship with the 49ers, stemming from his upbringing in Northern California and then expounded upon from his stints with the Packers and Raiders. Even failed negotiations this offseason factor into it, though what exactly happens from that situation remains unclear.
Adams was asked if he's a 49ers fan and said this.
“Similar to how I feel about them now, never really liked them," stated Adams earlier in the week. "Naturally going back to the Packers, that was kind of like our rival other than the Bears, but we didn't really look at that like much of a rivalry game. All jokes aside, they’re a team that since I’ve been in the league they’ve been in our way."
"With the Packers, they beat us a few times in some pretty meaningful games. It always brings out a little bit more inside of you. Going back home and being in front of the home crowd it’s always been fun to play those games in front of my family and some people from high school. It’s a meaningful one.”
Due to the extra juice, Adams has at least six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Result: Adams had six catches for 77 yards and one touchdown. He did leave the game due to an injury in the second half.
3. Kyren Williams picks up the dirty yards
Williams' use in the pass game in week five opened up the end zone for the Rams and if not for a critical fumble, his work would've made him the game's MVP. Football is a game of inches and moments, with Williams again finding his on Sunday. Williams has at least 100 total yards and one score.
Result: Williams did pick up the dirty yards and his work opened up passing lanes throughout the game. On 14 carries, he had 73 yards, adding another 11 off two catches. That's 84 total but he also added two touchdowns.
4. Emmanuel Forbes does it again
After securing his first interception with the franchise last week, Forbes will get the snaps, safety help, and opportunities to jump a pass. He secures his second on Sunday and another highlight tackle.
Result: Solid day as a tackler and he did secure his second interception. In the fourth quarter, Forbes picked off a deflected football to secure the Rams' first stop of the 49ers offense in the second half and the play would also seal the game.
5. Byron Young returns to his premium production
Young was arguably robbed last week of continuing his streak of consecutive games with a recorded sack after his takedown of Tyler Shough was ruled a penalty due to the physicality behind his hit. With a new target angle and fire in his belly, Young records two sacks on Sunday.
Result: No Rams defender recorded a sack on Sunday but Young was still excellent, stopping Christian McCaffrey on fourth and one.
