Reviewing the Rams Approach to Victory Against the Saints
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams took care of the New Orleans Saints. Before the game, I named five keys to victory, so with the win secured, let's see if the game mimicked the ideals thought before the game.
1. Attack, attack, attack
That's exactly what the Rams did on both sides of the ball. The Rams played true complementary football, turning strong defense into instant offense. The Rams' ability to stop the Saints' rushing attack forced them into third-and-long situations, giving defensive coordinator Chris Shula the pen to draw up any pressure they wanted, and with the Saints on the back foot, the offense took what was given to them before they proceeded to take what they wanted.
2. Stack the line of scrimmage against Shough
The Rams implemented a pass rush package with Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Josaiah Stewart, putting nearly nine players on the field that doubled as effective pass rushers and coverage defenders. They went to work and got the job done.
While the numbers don't reflect "big-time" production from the defense, the only number that mattered is ten because after the Rams opened up the game's scoring account, that's the closest the Saints ever got to climbing back into the game. Ten points.
3. Give Jordan Whittington the ball with space to run
While this would've been an effective strategy, as it turns out, giving Davante Adams and Puka Nacua a decently thrown ball with a little air under it is a better strategy. The Rams sliced and diced the Saints' defense, and there was no need to get Whittington the ball in space when the unit was moving efficiently.
4. Target Davis Allen in the red zone
The Rams did do this to moderate success. Allen did take one pass to the one-yard line, but he committed a facemask penalty, so it was brought back. With that being said, his work reaffirmed Davis' effectiveness, especially in the red zone.
5. Blitz Quentin Lake
You could...or drop Lake into coverage while Braden Fiske b-lines it towards the quarterback. Lake's ability to penetrate the backfield was not needed on Sunday,
