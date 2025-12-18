Colby Parkinson Returns to Old Stomping Grounds After Breakout Performance

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For four seasons, the Seattle Seahawks employed Colby Parkinson and for four seasons, he was sparsely used. Now in his second year with the Los Angeles Rams, Parkinson has cemented himself as the long-term answer to the tight end position.

With the Rams set to travel to Seattle, Parkinson has the perfect foundation to prove what the Seahawks lost in him as a player. Having been backed by the Rams, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke on Parkinson this week.

“I've seen him grow as a football player," stated LaFleur. "There was a reason that we all collectively, Sean [General Manager] Les [Snead] and everyone else were thrilled about grabbing him a year ago out of free agency just from his toughness and some of the things that he could do in all the phases run, pass catching and then pass protection."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"I think he's grown so much as a player and as a man. I don't want to say accepting his role, but embracing everything that we've asked him to do and do it at the highest clip that he can. He goes to work, both in the meeting room and the practice, field as well as anyone we have on this squad. He’s a Ram through and through. I couldn't be happier for his individual success, which is leading to a lot of the stuff that we've been able to do offensively.”

Man On Fire

Parkinson has already hit a career high for single-season receptions and touchdowns, while standing less than 25 yards away from his high for yards. Parkinson has five touchdowns in his last five games, with Matthew Stafford commenting on Parkinson's big-time performances.

“I've had a blast getting to work with him," stated Stafford. "Watching him continue to get better as a football player is awesome. I think he's playing as good of football as he probably ever has. That’s a credit to other guys in that room and the coach in that room. They do a hell of a job of pulling for each other. That's the cool part about that group."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We have a bunch of guys in there that are all pulling for each other's success and you never know whose day it's going to be. Colby made some plays today on the deep ball and then great on third down. I had to progress to him and he did a great job making a tough catch. I thought all those guys played well today, but I’m happy for Colby and his success.”

