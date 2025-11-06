Rams Provide Critical Updates on Changes to Kicking Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have switched up their approach to the kicking game. Here's the latest updates.
Karty Verses Mevis
Incumbent kicker Joshua Karty and newly signed Harrison Mevis will continue to compete for the Rams' kicker position. A decision will be made either Thursday afternoon or Friday morning, with head coach Sean McVay set to hold a press conference before the team's final practice of the week.
In terms of what the competetion will look like, McVay has this to say.
"We'll implement more than we normally would on a Wednesday and a Thursday and truly be able to use it for a competition," stated McVay.
The Long Snapper
Barring any new developments, the Rams will be proceeding with Jake McQuaide as their long snapper for Sunday. McQuaide, who played for the Rams from 2011-2020, expressed excitement being back with the organization.
When we spoke to McQuaide, he kept preaching about how much the Rams became his family through his first stint with the organization. He also mentioned that he wants to be a full-time long snapper, so this may not be a one off appearance if he indeed does get the start.
“He's done it before and we have familiarity with him. He's obviously going to earn the right to be out there, but if he looks like we would anticipate and what he looked like yesterday when we ended up working out two other kickers, things are trending in that direction.”
McVay spoke about the roster moves in general and in his statement, that is where he said McQuaide is likely to get the nod,
"We talked about some stuff after the game and it's all geared towards trying to be able to just get some solutions and some kick consistency with our field goal operation," stated McVay. "I think it's important to be able to have good competition at some spots that we feel like we can have improved play to be able to evaluate all 11."
"You bring [Long Snapper] Jake McQuaide in. You bring another kicker in to be able to work. He and Josh will compete to see he's going to kick for us this week and if all things go well with Jake, we expect him to be our long snapper.”
Current long snapper Alex Ward, like McQuaide, Mevis, and Karty, has taken the current situation in stride, has remained professional, and they all have stated they look forward to embracing competition
Blackburn also stated he believes competition will drive the best out of the unit.
