Rams In Danger of Seeing Draft's Best Player Added to NFC West

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It's officially draft season and while the draft process has been going on for some time, whenever the calendar turns to April, things ramp up and the rumor mill starts going crazy.

For the Arizona Cardinals , they have options as they own the third overall pick. There have been rumors coming out of Phoenix that the Cardinals are searching for a trade partner in an effort to move back in the draft, rumors that are about confirmed.

Mike LaFleur (head coach) answers questions during a news conference at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe on Feb. 18, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, a new rumor from a familiar source states that the Cardinals, who are coached by former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur , have a powerful voice clamouring for the team to select the one player who could instantly strike the heart of the Rams' defense next season.

The Cardinals Are In Love...Alledgely

According to NFL Draft Analyst and Draft Insider Todd McShay, there's been movement for the Cardinals to select Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

"Thank you for actually listening, TB," wrote McShay in a tweet. "AZ would like to move back, that’s real. There’s not an OT worthwhile at 3 this yr.

Also said I was told there’s someone with a voice in the building that is pushing for RB Love…"

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales interview Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 12 games last season, Love totaled 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns off 199 carries. He also added 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This Is A Very Real Concern

LaFleur knows the Rams' defense inside and out. He worked with defensive coordinator Chris Shula as his contemporary for two years and has worked with Raheem Morris multiple times, knowing him for over a decade. Morris' defense is a massive influence on Shula's scheme.

On top of that, the most consistent weapon that has success against the Rams is a game-changing, shifty, speedy running back, and Love is that and then some.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, Kenneth Walker III, and others have proven this point time and time again. Especially when paired with either a strong offensive line or a power rushing attack to soften the Rams' line.

LaFleur has the latter. His use of the Shanahan run blocking attack, paired with players such as Tyler Allgeier and James Conner, LaFleur has all the intellectual and personnel needs to put the Rams in a tough spot, should the Cardinals draft Love.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill (left) with Chicago Bears vice president Patrick McCaskey during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the Rams' sake, they're hoping the Cardinals trade back, but if LaFleur wants to have his offense reach strong expectations, having a player like Love goes a long way.