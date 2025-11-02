What Rams' Week 9 Inactive List vs. Saints Means
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their week nine inactives list before taking on the New Orleans Saints.
Rams Inactives
- QB Stetson Bennett IV
- RB Jarquez Hunter
- DB Darious Williams
- OL Beaux Limmer
- OL David Quessenberry
- DE Desjuan Johnson
A.J. Green and Ronnie Rivers were activated on Saturday.
Sean McVay Injury Report on Friday
“As far as the injury report is concerned, expect everybody to be ready to go with the exception of [Cornerback] Darious Williams," stated McVay. "He'll be doubtful for the game. He's done a great job being able to get some individual. The ‘lat’ is bothering him a little bit and it's more likely than not that he won't be able to play. But you do have confidence in the guys that we're going to ask to step up. If we do that, we'll probably flex somebody up from our practice squad."
"I won't get into who that would be for us. I think [Cornerback] Roger McCreary has done a great job quickly acclimating himself and he'll be active for the game as well. [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] does such a great job with that room and Darius is in good spirits. I think he's played some really good football over the last couple weeks, really our corners as a whole. We'll be excited about being able to welcome him back out on the grass. If he's not able to make it, which is what it's looking like, we have a lot of confidence in [Cornerback] Cobie Durant to continue to play the way he has and [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes and a couple other guys if they're asked to step up.”
McVay on Williams
McVay spoke about Williams' injury, stating he expects Williams to be back next week for the 49ers game.
“It's something kind of in your lat," stated McVay. "It's one of those weird spots where if you're just sitting here talking to him and a lot of the movements you don't necessarily feel it, but some of the block destruction and some of the weird points that you can be in, you leave yourself susceptible to maybe further injuring that."
"A couple more days will probably allow that to alleviate some of those concerns. I defer to [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and our group. It's just an abnormal deal that you want to be more safe than sorry, but we are hopeful that he'll be ready to go next week if he's not able to make it this Sunday, which is what it's looking like for us.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE