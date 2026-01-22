Why Davante Adams Has Extra Motivation For Seahawks Battle

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were unable to overcome several hurdles in their first trip to Seattle earlier this season and one of those hurdles was the absence of Davante Adams. On Wednesday, Adams spoke about the game and more.

Adams On Missing The Rams' First Trip to Seattle

Adams was unable to play in the Rams' regular-season trip to the Pacific Northwest due to a hamstring injury. Adams looks to avenge the Rams' loss earlier in the season and his first ever NFC Championship Game loss in 2014.

Adams spoke on his feeling after missing the first contest.

“It crushed me," stated Adams. "If I'm in the game and I can't affect it or if I'm not able to play in the game at all, it's just a helpless type of feeling. It’s not a good feeling as a receiver, especially as one that has been relied on a lot in the past to be able to put things together and ultimately get you where you want to be as a team. Just watching it was tough, especially in the red zone seeing us struggle the first couple of drives there, getting points."

"Knowing what I've been able to do and just feeling like I could have changed that. It's a great team and we did a great job on offense and put up some unbelievable numbers and all of that, but my presence out there, I always feel like I can help whether it's making a play or just affecting coverage or whatever it is. It's exciting to be able to get another crack at it.”

Adams and Nacua Debut In Seattle

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has had three wild trips to Seattle in his career. He made his NFL debut, launching the Rams' rebuild with ten receptions for 119 yards in a winning effort. In his second appearance, he got kicked out of the game for trying to fight a Seahawks defender.

Recently, Nacua named Adams the best wide receiver of all-time and with the duo set to take off in the NFC title game, Adams spoke on the relationship both men share and how it drives the wide receiver room.

“It was truly the dream situation for me to come here and have somebody like him to work with," stated Adams. "For him to say that, I'm not surprised that he said that because that's just the type of dude that he is. He talks to me like that too, which is flattering, but it also makes me just want to pour more into him and the rest of the receivers."

"It's been an all-around blessing being around really this whole room. But obviously Puka in particular, having a dude that can come in and have the type of year that he has and still have the humility to be as humble as what he is and continues to be. Like I said, it's a dream to be on this team with this type of group and I’m blessed to have Puka as a young player in my room.”

Nacua finished the Rams' regular-season contest in Seattle with 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

