Rams Defensive Backs Hit Franchise Mark on Sunday
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams do not win on Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks if not for their defensive back room. Their top play tied a franchise mark that dates back to the beginning of the new millennium.
Rams Control The Air
The Rams intercepted Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold four times on Sunday, with Kamren Kinchens picking off Darnold twice, while Cobie Durant and Darious Williams secured a pick of their own.
"The Rams' four interceptions today match their most in a game this century (fifth time, first since Week 16, 2022 vs. Den)," wrote the Rams PR Team. "It also matches their most against the Seahawks all-time (the other was Week 8, 1988 at Anaheim Stadium). It is the most interceptions in a game by any NFL team this season."
I can't say enough about what a great job our defense did to be able to get four interceptions. [Safety] Kamren Kinchens, [Cornerback] Darius Williams, [Cornerback] Cobie Durant, stop after stop," stated McVay in his opening remarks after the game.
McVay Talks About the Growth in the DB Room
The Rams were constantly questioned throughout the offseason on why they didn't add a cornerback when some felt they needed to at that time. The question once again popped up after Ahkello Witherspoon suffered an injury in week two.
Despite all the noise, the Rams have held their own throughout the season, often watching their secondary rise up in big situations. After the game, McVay spoke on the growth from the position room.
“Well first of all, I can't say enough about the leadership from [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey Pleasant," stated McVay. "Obviously, [Safeties Coach] Chris Beake does a great job as well, but being able to pour into these guys and then ultimately the players are the ones that are delivering in big ways. I think Cobie Durant has been so solid, so steady. It's been great being able to get [Cornerback] Darious Williams back out there and how fun it is to see the growth of [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes Jr.? He's competitive, tough, and I think he's tackling well."
"Cobie’s playing complete football and it was great to be able to get Darious out there. He made a couple key and critical plays. He’s always been a guy that just finds the football. I think in a lot of ways, really the back end as a whole…what a job by Kamren Kitchens. I thought [Safety] Kam Curl had a great game. What a credit to [Cornerback] Josh Wallace coming in. I mean, [Safety] Quentin Lake is such a glue guy for our team, the amount of things that he does, and you have to give Josh Wallace his credit for coming in and doing an excellent job for us.”
