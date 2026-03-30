The Rams' Draft Board Has One Glaring Question Mark

The Los Angeles Rams have less draft capital after pulling off one of the biggest trades of the offseason, but it was well worth it to get an All-Pro cornerback to bolster their secondary. Regardless, there's still a lot of pressure for them to get their selections right.

The Rams are projected to be a Super Bowl contender once again in 2026, with the big game being played in their home stadium. The last time that happened, Matthew Stafford won his first Super Bowl ring. What do the Rams have to think about as they approach this draft?

Biggest Question Mark

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest question mark for the Rams as they approach this draft will be whether they decide to pull the trigger on a new signal caller this offseason. The only quarterback on their roster is Stetson Bennett IV. and decide being drafted in 2023, he has yet to record a single snap in an NFL game.

Stafford will be one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL next season. It'd be amazing if he were to play like an MVP again, but the chance of injury isn't zero. They need to have a better backup plan in place, and they might find that in the draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Ty Simpson has been linked to the Rams because he's likely the second-best quarterback in this draft class, and his raw potential aligns with the Rams wanting to compete now, but in search of their signal caller of the future.

This would be a bold swing by Les Snead , especially when it would be a pick in the first three rounds used to select Simpson based on his pre-draft hype. I personally see the pros and cons in making a move like this, but if not Simpson, what other options are there?

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They can look for a quarterback in later rounds of this class, but it isn't exceptionally deep. I don't know if there's even a quarterback outside of the top two who would be able to beat out Bennett IV in training camp.

That's why I'd prefer the Rams go with another veteran option, like they had been in seasons prior. Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't brought back, so some other options are Teddy Bridgewater and CJ Beathard. They at least have real game experience they can fall back on if the worst happens and Stafford is out for an extended period of time.