Did the Rams Execute Keys to Victory Against the Seahawks
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams played the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, five keys to the game were posed. Let's see if the Rams followed the keys and if the keys were effective against a tough unit.
1. The Rams must keep the field small on defense
That's exactly what they did. The Rams kept their defensive shield by entrusting the outside corners to contain the top with a single high safety while they used their linebackers and dime backers to take away the underneath.
2. Force Sam Darnold to throw low percentage routes
The theory: Sam Darnold would make poor throws on low-percentage routes if Rams defenders positioned themselves in the path of natural high-percentage passing lanes.
The Reality: Darnold is going to throw into those lanes anyway.
Don't really blame Darnold as much as others since the play calling was atrocious at times in regards to knowing how Darnold plays against the Seahawks, but four interceptions is nothing to laugh at.
3. Always be aware for Nate Landman's location
When this was written, the reason was this. If Landman is about to make a tackle, the Rams need to converge on his spot because he will punch at least one ball out and it might be their only chance to force a turnover. Landman did punch the ball out, it bounced right to a Seattle Seahawk, and the Rams did not record a fumble recovery on Sunday.
Little did anyone know that Sam Darnold would throw four interceptions so that helped the turnover battle.
4. When confused on coverage, throw the 50/50 ball
That's what Stafford did, but the problem is that the Rams weren't catching them. It's not their fault, though. While the thought is that every airborne ball should be theirs, this is real life, and having a fully grown man pretending to be a weighted blanket is bound to make most people miss the catch.
The one question I have is that for a defense that let Trey McBride run all over them the week before, why didn't Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen get any targets?
5. If the game is in a near stalemate on offense, Blake Corum is the key to unlocking success
I still believe this is true as the Rams shot themselves in the foot on offense with their usage of Blake Corum. Corum was put into the game way too early. On the opening drive of the contest, the Rams got all the way to the Seahawks' eight-yard line. On fourth and one, McVay chose to run a play-action pass despite Kyren Williams accounting for 39 yards on the 62-yard drive.
That's his call. Moving on. Seattle would then throw an interception that Kamren Kinchens took all the way back to Seattle three-yard line. The Rams would proceed with their current rotation of Williams playing the first drive and then Corum playing the second, instead of letting Williams try and run the ball in.
Corum was stopped on three straight plays before McVay had to burn a timeout. McVay then put Williams in and he ran for a score on fourth down.
While nothing will likely come from this, what that moment said was this. Corum can't get the job done on the goal line, McVay doesn't trust Williams either to get the job done, and why is Jarquez Hunter not being called on for a situation like this?
Corum is the knockout punch. I think the problem is in their rotation. Williams is the constant jab. He provides the hits that allow the Rams to mimic the run and the pass. Once the Rams go to the pass, the defense starts to spread out, and that's when Corum comes in to zig and zag through the natural holes the defensive alignment will create.
Also, why is Jarquez Hunter constantly inactive?
