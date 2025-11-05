Rams vs. 49ers: Three Key Players to Watch in Critical NFC West Battle
This week, the Los Angeles Rams will be looking for revenge against their NFC West foes as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. Sunday will be the first time the two teams have played since early October, when the Rams lost a heartbreaking game at SoFi Stadium in overtime.
The Rams are playing some of the best football in the sport, including an elite defense that is currently rated second in points per game allowed. As the 49ers are recovering from one significant injury to key players after another, Los Angeles has a chance to take advantage against a battered team. To do that, they'll need these three key players on Sunday.
Braden Fiske, defensive lineman
The Rams' second-round selection from the 2024 NFL Draft had been lurking for his first sack of the season for weeks. This is a pinball in the slot machine bouncing off blockers to generate pressure constantly, making him a wrecking ball in the middle of the trenches for the Rams.
After securing his first sack of the season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Braden Fiske is inching closer to another productive, multi-sack day. This will be needed against a 49ers offensive line that has allowed the 11th most pressures in the NFL this season.
Blake Corum, running back
Was Sunday the day the Rams found their run game? It seemed like this was the case after a strong performance from Blake Corum, who averaged 4.5 yards per carry on 13 attempts. There were great flashes of vision, elusiveness, excellent footwork, and bursts that provide a great change of pace in the backfield, which could open the door for Corum to see more touches on Sunday.
Matthew Stafford, quarterback
At age 37, this is arguably the best version of Matthew Stafford we have ever seen. The Rams franchise signal-caller has thrown a league-leading 21 touchdowns to just two interceptions, over 2,100 passing yards, and the seventh-best passing EPA at +48.8. He has been spectacular this season and is easily the most valuable player on Los Angeles's roster.
Despite the injuries, the 49ers have been one of the most disciplined teams, with running back Christian McCaffrey leading the way. Stafford will be needed for another terrific display like he had over a month ago against San Francisco for the Rams to split the season series.
