Five Offensive Keys For a Rams Victory Against Lions
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Detroit Lions on Sunday and while the Lions are without star defensive backs Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, they remain a dangerous unit.
If the Rams wish to have success on offense, they will need to execute, and here are five keys that will define the difference in victory and defeat.
1. The Rams' 1-2 Punch Must Have a Response of Their Own
The Detroit Lions' running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have defined the term lightning and thunder for the last few seasons but the Rams have a burgeoning duo of their own in Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.
After combining for nearly 400 rushing yards in the last two games, the Rams' running back duo must be able to make their own statement if the Rams wish to keep pace with Detroit.
2. The Ball Distribution Must Remain Plentiful
While he's expected to play, Davante Adams remains questionable, plus the Rams will bring Tutu Atwell back into the fold this weekend. With multiple factors making the Rams' snap count flexible and unpredictable at this point, especially as the game continues, the Rams must continue to make sure different hands touch the ball.
This will keep Detroit on their toes while keeping the top plays for guys like Adams and Puka Nacua in the back pocket for late-game situations. This keeps players fresh while maintaining unpredictable play calling.
3. The Rams Must Be Willing to Grind Out Yards
There is a good chance this game turns into a narrative of which team scores touchdowns in the red zone versus which team settles for field goals. While Adams remains the Rams' first option in this area of the field, the Rams must be able to use their ground attack to score because the Lions will do everything to stop Adams.
4. Despite That, This Game Could Become a Shootout at Any Moment
The Lions have too many weapons and Jared Goff's track record against the Rams speaks for itself. If this game turns into a shootout, the Rams' defense will get it together but this is where players like Nacua need to take over.
How Sean McVay manages Nacua and his usage with different personnel packages should play a massive factor in this game.
5. Let Davante Be Davante
As mentioned, the Lions are down multiple premier defenders and their secondary is exposed. If Adams can play, turn the ball loose and let the All-Pro dominate.
