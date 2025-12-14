Five Offensive Keys For a Rams Victory Against Lions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Detroit Lions on Sunday and while the Lions are without star defensive backs Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, they remain a dangerous unit.

If the Rams wish to have success on offense, they will need to execute, and here are five keys that will define the difference in victory and defeat.

1. The Rams' 1-2 Punch Must Have a Response of Their Own

The Detroit Lions' running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have defined the term lightning and thunder for the last few seasons but the Rams have a burgeoning duo of their own in Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23)reacts with Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) after the game at State Farm Stadium.

After combining for nearly 400 rushing yards in the last two games, the Rams' running back duo must be able to make their own statement if the Rams wish to keep pace with Detroit.

2. The Ball Distribution Must Remain Plentiful

While he's expected to play, Davante Adams remains questionable, plus the Rams will bring Tutu Atwell back into the fold this weekend. With multiple factors making the Rams' snap count flexible and unpredictable at this point, especially as the game continues, the Rams must continue to make sure different hands touch the ball.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz.

This will keep Detroit on their toes while keeping the top plays for guys like Adams and Puka Nacua in the back pocket for late-game situations. This keeps players fresh while maintaining unpredictable play calling.

3. The Rams Must Be Willing to Grind Out Yards

There is a good chance this game turns into a narrative of which team scores touchdowns in the red zone versus which team settles for field goals. While Adams remains the Rams' first option in this area of the field, the Rams must be able to use their ground attack to score because the Lions will do everything to stop Adams.

4. Despite That, This Game Could Become a Shootout at Any Moment

The Lions have too many weapons and Jared Goff's track record against the Rams speaks for itself. If this game turns into a shootout, the Rams' defense will get it together but this is where players like Nacua need to take over.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) celebrate against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

How Sean McVay manages Nacua and his usage with different personnel packages should play a massive factor in this game.

5. Let Davante Be Davante

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

As mentioned, the Lions are down multiple premier defenders and their secondary is exposed. If Adams can play, turn the ball loose and let the All-Pro dominate.

