Rams' Stafford’s Special Performance Earns Him Recognition
There's no denying how impactful Matthew Stafford has been to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams found success before they traded for Stafford, which included a Super Bowl appearance, but Stafford was the missing piece they needed to transform them from contenders to champions.
He was special in 2021, and he's looking better than ever before in 2025. He's the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for four passing touchdowns in three games while not throwing a single interception in any of them. He's playing brilliantly, and the Rams are better for it.
Week 10 Team of the Week
Greg Auman, NFL reporter and sports writer for FOX Sports, created a team of the best players from Week 10. Stafford is the quarterback of said team, with his gun-slinging skills blazing red hot; he has no equal at the moment.
"Stafford had this spot last week until Sam Darnold delivered a perfect half to open the Seahawks’ Sunday night win over the Commanders, but nobody’s taking this week away from Stafford, with four touchdown passes in the Rams’ division win over San Francisco", said Auman.
After the San Francisco 49ers defense gave him so many problems the last time they faced each other, he took advantage of all of their stars being out and laid it on them. They couldn't stop his arm even if they wanted to, as he diced up their defense with surgical precision.
"Stafford is on a bit of a heater. In wins over the 49ers, Saints and Jaguars, he has 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions. For the season, he has 25 touchdowns to just two picks, and he’s the odds-on favorite for league MVP, as well".
He's the favorite to win MVP for a reason. Nobody else has provided more to their team than him this season, and he's doing it despite a lingering back injury in the offseason that threatened to keep him out for some time. If he continues playing like this, there's no reason why he shouldn't win the MVP.
