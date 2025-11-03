Rams' Nate Landman Talks About His Massive Punchout Against Saints
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to easily put away the New Orleans Saints in NFL week nine action to advance to 6-2 on the season. After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium.
After their podium session, Jared Verse, Nate Landman, Puka Nacua, and Emmanuel Forbes spoke from the locker room.
Watch Nate Landman's Press Conference Below
Earlier in the week, Rams OLB Jared Verse spoke on Landman.
Q: What is the impact Nate Landman has brought to the team?
“He has a certain energy that you can't even describe," stated Verse. "I have a chaotic energy where I just scream and yell and stuff. Nate comes out there and he's like a field general. He lets you know what's going to happen and if you don't know your play, he’s going to make sure you understand what you have to do and why you have to do it. He's doing this, he's doing that. He likes to manipulate things."
"Then you just talk about the actual field of play where he's getting after it. He'll be on the left side of the field, the ball goes wide right and if I tackle the ball carrier, I look up and Nate's going to be right there making the tackle with me. He's all over the field. He’s somebody that I'm shocked that he's outside where he was.”
Q: Does Landman's energy hype you up more?
“Oh yeah, definitely. You can see a couple plays that we made this year where he gets up and I slap him and start yelling in his face. We feed off each other.”
Q: Did Landman walk into the facility with that energy day one?
“No, he didn't come in day one like that. Day one he was more focused on learning the playbook and everything like that. Nate's probably one of the smartest people I've ever met. By day two or three he understood everything and then he is who you see now.”
Q: Could you talk about your chemestry with Landman?
“Landman echoes it all the time. ‘Do your one-of-11 and make a play.’ He literally says those two things all the time," continued Verse. "My college coach [University of Albany Defensive Coordinator/ Linebackers Coach Bill] Nesselt told me the same thing all the time. He said, ‘Hey, first half of the play, like the first two seconds, just do your job. After that do whatever you have to do to make a play.’ That's what Nate Landman lives by.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE