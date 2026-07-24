Rams Unveil New Alternate Uniforms for 2026 Season Featuring Two Throwback Designs

The Los Angeles Rams have officially released their two new alternate sets for the 2026 season. On Thursday evening, the team hosted a “Rams Revealed” event for season ticket members, announcing both uniform sets as Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett, and Trent McDuffie also made appearances.

Both uniforms were fairly expected before Thursday's reveal. The first set commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Rams' 1951 NFL Championship team. With the second set, the Rams are bringing back the blue and white uniforms from the Fearsome Foursome era for the first time since 1972.

The wait is over. pic.twitter.com/Nj9GmVCv05 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 24, 2026

The Rams are calling the first set “Classic Sol”, which features an all-yellow jersey and white pants. While the Rams wore an all-yellow uniform for the NFL’s Color Rush initiative, this is the first time they have worn the throwback version since 1994 for the team’s 75th anniversary.

"These uniforms are a celebration and reminder of the moments and people that built the Rams into what and who we are today," said Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-Iing Frederick. "Every detail was intentionally designed to honor the grit and greatness of our history while delivering a modern look for today's players and fans. Classic Sol and Fearsome White represent two iconic eras of Rams football, and we're proud to bring those stories to life in a way that connects generations of Rams fans."

With the blue and white uniform set, the Rams are calling it "Fearsome White.” It’s the first time that the Rams have officially worn their blue and white uniforms since they retired them in 1972. While the Rams wore a blue and white helmet with their blue and gold uniforms after moving to LA, this set is a throwback to the Fearsome Foursome era.

The two alternate uniforms complete the Rams’ uniform set for 2026. Earlier this offseason, the Rams released an updated version of their home and away uniforms, removing the gradient and adding full horns on the sleeves. The Rams also have their Midnight uniform that they released last season.

The “Classic Sol” and “Fearsome White” uniforms are two sets that fans have been asking for since the team returned to Los Angeles. With the “Classic Sol” look, the Rams honor part of their history with the 1951 NFL Championship and bring back a classic look. The “Fearsome White” uniform is the return of one of the more iconic uniform sets in NFL history.

The Rams will wear their "Classic Sol" uniforms in Week 2 against the New York Giants and Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the "Fearsome White" set will be worn just once on Thankgiving against the Green Bay Packers. All three games are in primetime. After years of criticism over their uniforms, it appears the Rams got these two right.

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