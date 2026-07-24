What the Rams Got Right (and Wrong) With Their New Alternate Uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams announced two new alternate uniform sets on Thursday. With the two new alternate sets, the Rams are honoring two different eras in Rams history. Their “Classic Sol” look honors the 1951 team that won the NFL Championship, while the “Fearsome White” set honors the Fearsome Foursome. Here’s everything that the Rams got right and wrong with the alternate uniforms.

Honoring Two Iconic Eras in Rams History

With the two new alternate uniforms, the Rams are honoring two different eras in team history. The “Classic Sol” uniform honors the 1951 team that won an NFL Championship. Meanwhile, the “Fearsome White” set is a throwback to the Fearsome Foursome era in team history.

It’s the first time the Rams have worn this throwback uniform since the 1994 season. Additionally, this is the first time that the Rams will wear the blue and white uniforms since they were retired in 1972. The return of two classic sets is a great way to celebrate the team’s 90th anniversary.

A New Helmet Completes the Look

While it may not be re-inventing the wheel, the Rams did add a third helmet to their uniform set with the “Fearsome White” alternates. Along with the chrome blue and matte black shells with a yellow horn, the Rams added a chrome shell with a white horn. It’s not a big change, but it fits the “Fearsome White” set perfectly.

As the Rams noted, “The helmet maintains the current Rams primary look but is brought to life with white horns on a Royal shell, calling back to the iconic white and blue helmet of the 1960s LA Rams.” The uniform set wouldn’t have made sense with a yellow horn, but the white horn is a very clean look. Additionally, both helmets in the throwback sets feature a special wordmark on the front.

The "Classic Sol" Uniform Is a Home Run

The Rams have worn an “all-yellow” uniform twice since the team moved on from them in 1958. During the 1994 season, the Rams wore an all-yellow uniform for the team’s 75th anniversary. However, the uniforms were mostly an eyesore and very forgettable. When the Rams brought out an all-yellow color rush uniform in 2015, they looked like a bottle of mustard.

The Rams did a great job updating this classic look from the 1951 season. It’s a clean, modern look of a classic set and should ‘pop’ on the field. Some may not like the blue helmet shell and white pants, but it’s what the team wore in 1951. The team absolutely nailed this look and it’s era-accurate.

Three Games Isn't Enough

These are alternate sets, so it shouldn’t have been expected that the Rams would wear them every week. With that said, the Rams are wearing them just a combined three times this season. The “Classic Sol” set will debut in Week 2 against the New York Giants, and then the Rams will wear them again in Week 13. In Week 12 on Thanksgiving, the Rams will wear their “Fearsome White” uniforms for the one and only time.

While it’s understandable that the Rams can’t wear these uniforms every week as they are alternates, it seems like a disservice to wear them only three times this season. Even if the Rams wore the “Classic Sol” and “Fearsome White” sets twice each and then the Midnight uniform once, it would leave 12 more games for the primary sets.

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