The Los Angeles Rams will be able to sit back and enjoy the Week 12 NFL slate on Sunday after defeating the Green Bay Packers 26-13 on Thanksgiving Eve. While the Rams will be preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, they will likely be paying attention to some of the games around the league.

For the first time this season, the Rams are in control of the final NFC wild card spot. There is still a lot of season left and the Rams have to take care of business. The Rams won’t care who they get matched up with in the playoffs. With that said, it is something that fans can begin to pay attention to.

Playoff Seed Record Week 12 Matchup 1. San Francisco 49ers 9-1 vs. Seattle Seahawks 2. Chicago Bears 9-2 W, @ Detroit Lions 3. New York Giants 6-3-1 @ Indianapolis Colts 4. Carolina Panthers 5-5 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5. Detroit Lions 8-3 L, vs. Chicago Bears 6. Minnesota Vikings 7-3 vs. Atlanta Falcons 7. Los Angeles Rams 7-4 W, vs. Green Bay Packers 8. Seattle Seahawks 6-4 @ San Francisco 49ers 9. Green Bay Packers 6-5 L, vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Week 12 NFL slate features a handful of games that will be relevant to the Rams. Namely, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will play for the second time this season in an important NFC West matchup. Here are the games the Rams should be watching and who they will want to win.

Falcons vs. Vikings

With the Rams taking control of the seventh seed in the NFC playoff hunt, the focus now somewhat turns to improving their playoff seeding. At one point, it looked like the Vikings might be able to win the NFC North. However, the Vikings have lost three of their last four games and just fell 35-10 to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night.

The Vikings are favored to beat the Falcons, but a loss would allow the Rams to jump them for the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture. With a Vikings loss to the Falcons on Sunday, the Rams would jump them for the sixth seed. If the season were to end after this week, that would put the Rams in New York to face the Giants on Wild Card Weekend. That’s preferable to a trip to Chicago in January.

49ers vs. Seahawks

The matchup that everyone will be watching on Sunday afternoon is the Seattle Seahawks facing the San Francisco 49ers. Earlier this season, the 49ers beat the Seahawks with a late field goal to win 32-29. The 49ers will be without Brock Purdy in this game, which does complicate things. However, Sam Darnold is managing an injury as well.

If the Rams feel that they still have a chance at winning the NFC West, a Seahawks win would be beneficial. Still, the Rams winning the NFC West is a long shot at best. Even if the 49ers lose this game and then the Rams win the matchup in Week 14, they would likely still be trailing by a game. The best thing for the Rams is to continue building a gap in the NFC wild card race and for the Seahawks to lose. A Seahawks loss would put them at 6-5 and give the Rams a full one-game lead in the playoff race.

Colts vs. Giants / Buccaneers vs. Panthers

These are probably the least important games to follow, but they may be worth monitoring on Sunday. As mentioned earlier, if the Vikings lose to the Falcons, the Rams would jump them in the NFC playoff picture. It’s far too early to think about playoff matchups. However, this all comes down to which matchup the Rams would potentially prefer on Wild Card Weekend

The Rams already beat the Giants earlier this season and it’s hard to see them losing to J.J. McCarthy in the playoffs. However, the Rams did narrowly beat the Panthers last year in the playoffs at Carolina. The weather in Carolina in January may be better than the weather in New York.

If the Rams feel that the Giants are the better matchup, they need New York to stay ahead of the Panthers and beat the Colts. However, if the Rams would prefer the Panthers, they need the Giants to lose and for the Panthers to start putting together a win streak to catch them. If that happens on Sunday, the Panthers would trail the Giants by half a game.

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