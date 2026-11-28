When the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, they had hit rock bottom, and the playoffs seemed like an afterthought with the team at 2-4. Since then, the Rams have won five straight and are 7-4. After beating the Green Bay Packers, the Rams are in firm control of the NFC playoff race with a 59 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to ESPN.

For as much as the Rams have been focused on just earning a playoff spot, it’s very possible that the NFC West race could get interesting down the stretch. On Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Brock Purdy with his status uncertain the following week against the New York Giants.

Brock Purdy's ankle was worse than it looked. #49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on why Purdy is OUT vs. Seattle:



"It was more mid than low, which is a little bit worse... didn't heal up as fast as we wanted, so had to shut him down."



Is surgery an option? "No."



Ready next week? "It's… pic.twitter.com/4cFoUro9Tv — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) November 27, 2026

Most teams would struggle without their starting quarterback, but the 49ers have one of the best backups in the NFL with Mac Jones. Last season, the 49ers went 5-3 with Jones in the lineup.

Still, it certainly makes things interesting, especially given that Purdy was playing at an MVP level. Purdy was second behind only Joe Burrow in the MVP odds and has led the MVP race for parts of the season.

How the Rams Could Close the Gap on the 49ers

There’s a realistic scenario in which the Rams beat the 49ers in Week 14. If the 49ers lose to the Seahawks or Giants, that would put the Rams just one game back in the NFC West with four games left to play.

At the same time, for as much as a Seahawks win would help the Rams’ extremely small chances of winning the NFC West, it could hurt them in the NFC playoff race. The Rams have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Green Bay Packers, but the other team fighting for that final NFC playoff spot is the Seahawks. The Rams have yet to play the Seahawks and are set to face them twice in the final three weeks. Right now, the Week 18 matchup could effectively be a playoff game.

According to ESPN, the Rams have just a two percent chance to win the NFC West. The Athletic has them at just a four percent chance. However, there is still a chance. If the scenario above were to play out, the Rams would have a 15 percent chance to win the division.

This isn’t to say that the Rams are going to win the NFC West or even that it’s a realistic possibility. With that said, cue up Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber saying, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

If Purdy is out three weeks, none of the next three games are easy for Jones. The door may only be slightly open for the Rams right now, but an extended absence for Purdy could swing it wide open.

Why the Rams Shouldn’t Be Counted Out of the NFC West Race

After beating the Packers, the outlook for the remainder of the Rams’ season completely changed. They are no longer a team just scrapping for a playoff spot. If things go the right way, the Rams can still win the division, even if that chance is extremely small. As unlikely as that may seem, few would have predicted five games ago that the Rams would be sitting in the seventh seed in the NFC playoff race.

The Rams are playing their best football of the season. Despite all of the injuries on offense, they have found an identity behind their run game and defense. That’s a sustainable formula for winning games in December.

A lot would need to go right for the Rams to win the NFC West, but they’ve at least put themselves in a position to capitalize if the 49ers stumble. Given where the Rams were six weeks ago, the fact that the NFC West is even worth discussing heading into December speaks to how much they’ve turned their season around.

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