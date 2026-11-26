Running back Blake Corum celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday in a big way as the Los Angeles Rams rode him to a 26-13 win over the Green Bay Packers. In a game with major playoff implications and without wide receiver Puka Nacua, the Rams leaned on Corum and their defense on their way to victory.

Corum became the first Rams running back in the Sean McVay era to have more than 30 carries in a game. He finished with 32 carries for 184 yards and a touchdown. Corum had more yards rushing than quarterback Matthew Stafford had passing the ball. In total, the Rams had 241 yards rushing. It marked the first time since 1984 that the Rams have had back-to-back games with 200 rushing yards or more.

On a day in which the Rams wore a uniform commemorating the Fearsome Foursome, they completely shut out the Packers in the second half, not allowing a first down until the 5:20 mark of the fourth quarter. The Rams’ defense has allowed three second-half points in the last four games combined and pitched back-to-back second-half shutouts. They also forced three turnovers against the Packers, including two interceptions of Jordan Love

Rams and Packers Trade Blows in First Half

Both teams traded field goals to start the game until the Rams finally broke the seal with their first drive of the second quarter. Stafford hit wide receiver Konata Mumpfield for 24 yards, and then Kyren Williams capped off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run, giving the Rams a 13-3 lead.

However, the Packers climbed back as Love started to find Christian Watson in the passing game. Love hit Watson from six yards out to pull the Packers back within three. After the Rams went three-and-out, Love and the Packers once again began marching down the field.

Facing a 4th-and-1 from the Rams’ 30-yard line, the Packers opted to go for it to try and take the lead.Love threw towards Watson along the right sideline, but Watson was hit viciously by Kam Kinchens. Kinchens’ hit was deemed to be flagrant, and he was ejected from the game. With offsetting penalties, the Packers changed their mind and went for the field goal to tie the game at 13 before the half. Watson suffered a concussion and would not return to the game.

Corum and Rams Impose Their Will on Packers

The Rams started to impose their physicality on the Packers in the second half. On the opening drive of the second half, the Rams went 64 yards in 14 plays and took over eight minutes off the clock. The Rams capped off the drive with a touchdown run from Corum, marking his fifth straight game with a score. The touchdown run put the Rams up 20-13.

Corum only had seven carries for 23 yards in the first half, but the Rams leaned on him late in the game. He had 25 carries for 161 yards in the second half, including 10 straight runs to start the fourth quarter. With the Rams facing a 2nd-and-15 on their next drive, Corum took a screen pass 14 yards to set up 3rd-and-1 before taking off for a 35-yard run.

With Corum running the ball, the Rams dominated the time of possession. The Rams had the ball for 40:40 compared to the Packers’ 19:20. It’s a brand of football that the Rams simply haven’t played very often under McVay. This is a team that is physical, plays good defense, and runs the ball at will. As the game progressed, they seemingly sucked the life out of the Packers like a boa constrictor.

After Emmanuel Forbes intercepted Love, the offense ran the ball nine straight times to set up a Brandon McManus field goal, giving the Rams a 26-13 lead and the win. The Rams improved to 7-4 on the season and have solidified themselves among the contenders in the NFC.

Rams Have Found Their Winning Formula

The Rams have found their formula going forward. They ran the ball twice as many times as they threw it. Again, Corum had more rushing yards than Stafford had passing yards. They ran the ball down the Packers’ throats without their starting left guard and center. The Rams even had to move away from 13 personnel and pivot to using six offensive linemen when Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen got hurt

This is a Rams team that has shown that it can lean on a good defense and efficient run game and win games despite being short-handed. In what was essentially a playoff game in November, the Rams were the more physical football team and wore down the Packers over four quarters. With six games remaining, the Rams are starting to look like a team built for the postseason.

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