Three Cornerbacks From Senior Bowl Rams Could Draft

One of the true Achilles heels of the 2025 Los Angeles Rams was their up-and-down display from their cornerbacks during the season, which ultimately hurt them late in the year and in the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks.

After avoiding the position for the past few years following Jalen Ramsey's departure, the Rams are now faced with an unavoidable problem that must be resolved. It would be malpractice for general manager Les Snead to ignore the concern once more. More size, physicality, proper technique, and discipline are needed at cornerback in Los Angeles, and one direction they could go to find that is in this year's NFL Draft, specifically through last week's Senior Bowl.

As the Rams prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine in late February and the start of the league year next month, they could have their eyes on a few defenders from Mobile a week ago. With that in mind, let's look at three cornerbacks whom Los Angeles could draft in April.

Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State Buckeyes

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) looks on during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Size should be a trait the Rams look at cornerback this offseason, with their only six-foot-plus player being Ahkello Witherspoon. One player that may not be everyone's cup of tea, but one who would be a welcome addition, is Igbinosun, who had a quiet yet seemingly productive week of practice. He's a grabby defender that may draw penalties, which can be cleaned up, but he is physical in coverage and brings pop in run support, which was lacking on the perimeter for Los Angeles.

Chris Johnson, San Diego State Aztecs

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Johnson is not the fastest cornerback, but he plays the game with ample technique and football intelligence. He knows how to find leverage points to attack the ball in the air, using quality burst and enough speed to recover in man or trail reps to make a play at the catch point. I was impressed with his man coverage and abilities and awareness in shell coverages, providing versatility for a possibility of landing in Los Angeles with Chris Shula.

Ephesians Prysock, Washington Huskies

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team cornerback Ephesians Prysock (21) of Washington works on defense during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Don't be surprised if the Rams decide to double-dip at cornerback in the NFL Draft. One Day Three player at the position I like for them are Prysock, who used his long arms and frame to attach himself in coverage and get physical at the catch point or the line of scrimmage.

Prysock will need time to develop at the next level, but his tools and high ceiling could provide the Rams with a great opportunity for depth improvements at the position.

