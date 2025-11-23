Rams Veteran Continues to Be Pillar of Offensive Success
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a move back in 2023 that would change everything. Needing to rebuild their offensive line, the Rams made a gamble to trade for Kevin Dotson from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The move paid off in weeks as Dotson quickly became the team's most reliable and consistent offensive lineman, securing the right side of the line with Rob Havenstein, allowing the team to focus on the left.
Dotson's play continues to be at an All-Pro level with the team continually praising his impact.
The Importance of the Interior Offensive Line
When the Rams have had Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson as their starting guards, the team has rarely found themselves on the wrong side of ball games. Even when the Rams' offense aren't scoring at a rapid rate, it is often their work in the trenches that gains enough yards to put ball games to bed.
While their work is one thing, their craft is another. Their ability to hold their ground on the line of scrimmage allows the Rams to mask their blocking designs on running and passing plays, giving defenses little indication on how they'll attack defenses.
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur praised their work.
“We call him [Offensive Lineman Kevin Dotson] ‘K-Dot’," stated LaFleur. "He's his own. Both those guys I think have done some great stuff. Obviously ‘K-Dot’ has stayed healthy this whole year and I still think his best football is ahead of him. He can be as good as he wants to be and he's a joy to watch. You see some of the stuff in San Francisco and all that where he’s putting some guys on the ground."
"There's been viral videos of stuff like that, but he just continues to get better and he's authentically himself every day. He really enjoys it. The same with Steve. Steve obviously missed some time and then to be able to come back and again ascend as a player in all the phases, protection, run game, all that. They've done a good job cohesively working together, whether it be in combination or in protection. It’s a joy to be around those guys too.”
Dotson's Playing At His Best
LaFleur would go on to claim Dotson is playing at a career high. One of the pillars of the team, Dotson has set a standard as one of the premier guards in the NFL.
“It starts up top with ownership, Sean, [General Manager] Les [Snead] and just the whole vibe here," continued LaFleur. "Vibe is a big deal. When you walk in those doors, are you excited to actually come into work and get better, prepare, do all the things, have camaraderie with the guys and have some dialogue with the coaches, whether it be about football or not? There's a great vibe and it extends past just coaches and players."
"Anyone that's in this building that touches these guys, they're in it for the right reasons. It's cool. I think you see that with a guy like ‘K-Dot.’ Pittsburgh is a pretty respected organization that’s won a lot of football games so it's nothing against them or by any means, any other team. It's just sometimes a change of scenery., but a lot of times, to answer your question, you come in here and guys enjoy coming into work each and every day to one, improve as a person and two, to improve as a player. I think you're seeing that with him.”
Since debuting during week four of the 2023 season, Dotson has only missed one game, and that was the 2024 season finale. Dotson was given the game off as the Rams had already wrapped up the division.
