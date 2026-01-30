Where the Rams Need to Add to Defense This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams' defense last season was good overall. It was the best for a good portion of the season last year, but it did fade away at the back end, and when the team needed their defense to set up and have a good game, it was not there for them.

The Rams have been building the defense with a lot of young, talented players over the years. And this defense is going to get better this offseason, no doubt about it, but they are still missing a few pieces.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula is expected to be back for the Rams next season, and that is a good sign for the Rams because when you have consistency at any coaching position, it is easier for the players because they know what they are going to run, and they have knowledge of the coaches from the year before.

The Rams must take advantage of that and make sure they get the most out of this defense. Well, they are playing at a top level as we have seen over the last few years.

Rams needs on defense this offseason

The Rams' defense still has holes to fill and the Rams could take the approach of making sure they fill those holes with players who will give them a better chance to win next season.

A few things that were a struggle at the end of the season were their secondary and the pass rusher. Those two go hand in hand. What was helping the Rams' secondary was the front four getting after the quarterback. The Rams did not have much of that in the playoffs, and it hurt them.

The Rams could put all their resources this offseason towards the defensive side of the ball. The Rams could look to bring in another pass rusher or even draft one.

One thing they will do is bring in secondary help. Whether it be in free agency or in the 2026 NFL, the Rams will have the option to do a lot of different things. That is going to be a key for them this offseason because if they want to get back to the playoffs and finish off the job, they will need to upgrade.

The thing is that the Rams will have two first-round picks, and they could use them or even trade them to get a player or two that they know will help them next season.

