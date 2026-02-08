Why Rams-Jaguars Mirroring is Set to Continue in 2026

This time nine years ago, the Los Angeles Rams hired 30-year-old Sean McVay of the Washington Commanders to become their next head coach alongside an already in place general manager, Les Snead. Many were unsure of what was to come from the youngest head coach of the century, but almost a decade later, the Rams have been one of the most successful teams in that span.

McVay and Snead are 97-52 record together, showcasing two different ways of building rosters and maintaining success through difficult changes. It has become incredibly difficult to replicate across the league, especially recently, with how the Rams have constructed their foundation since 2022, their lone losing season since McVay's rookie season in 2017.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

However, one team in particular is attempting become the counterpart of the Rams organization, with an approach barring similarities thanks to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, who are leading a franchise revolution in Northeast Florida.

Jacksonville's approach brings intrigue to the Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, right, speaks as head coach Liam Coen looks on during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rams' approach from a win-now, "forget those picks," to internal roster construction has allowed them to establish homegrown talent to maintain long-term success. This year, they are in a spot with two top-32 selections and are top-10 in salary cap space. It seems as though their current approach is working, and the league is taking notice, including the Jaguars.

Jacksonville is displaying a similar approach thanks to Gladstone, who is a former lieutenant to Snead during his time as Director of Scouting Strategy along with other roles in the scouting department throughout the years. As the Jaguars are set to navigate a potentially trecherous offseason, Gladstone's experience as a young scout with Los Angeles should come into account.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gladstone and Coen have a particular goal for what they want to do in the offseason, almost the same as how the Rams have approached it each offseason for some time. They are willing to let key talents walk in free agency with the benefit of earning compensatory draft picks for the following draft while being decisive and deliberate in selecting talent from the prospect pool during the NFL Draft.

Coen and McVay's similarities are incredible, especially with quarterback development in their first year with their respective starters. Coen was the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles in 2022, between stops at Kentucky and Tampa Bay before earning double-digit first-place votes for Coach of the Year after leading the Jaguars to a 13-4 record and the AFC South crown.

May 23, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left), offensive coordinator Liam Coen (center) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gladstone and Coen are attempting to replicate the success of Snead and McVay in their own fashion with a similar twist. The former could have Jacksonville in serious postseason contention in the AFC for years to come if they can nail the next season or two through free agency and the draft. If they do, the Jaguars could be contending for a Super Bowl in the next few years thanks to the inspiration and lessons taught by the Rams iconic head coach-general manager combination.

