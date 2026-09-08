Rams EDGE Myles Garrett Returns to Practice Ahead of Week 1 vs. 49ers

Over the past month, the Los Angeles Rams have been managing knee swelling in edge rusher Myles Garrett. Throughout training camp, Garrett dealt with some swelling in his knee, but the Rams and head coach Sean McVay remained adamant that it was nothing to be concerned about and the Rams were simply erring on the side of caution.

Garrett hadn’t participated in practice during the final few weeks of training camp and the preseason. However, the edge rusher returned to practice on Sunday and participated for a second consecutive day on Monday.

Myles Garrett is out here for a second straight day of Rams practice. pic.twitter.com/ouDgZ2I3WL — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 7, 2026

“He's been doing a ton of walkthroughs on his own,” said defensive coordinator Chris Shula. “He's fully immersed as far as knowing where to line up and what to do exactly in the defense. Now we're excited to go out and just play 11-on-11 football with him and continue to see exactly what he does well and mold our defense to it.”

The Rams will put out their first injury report on Tuesday, but there shouldn’t be any concern with Garrett and his status for Week 1. Having him on the field in back-to-back days is certainly a positive sign and not something he’s done since the early days of training camp.

Garrett is going to be very important to what the Rams do this season on defense. While he wasn’t able to participate much during training camp or the preseason, the goal was always to get Garrett to 100 percent for Week 1. If Garrett is on the field, it’s safe to say that the team feels good about where he’s at.

Throughout much of training camp, the Rams played it safe with several of their veteran players, including Garrett. With the Rams having such high expectations, the goal was to always be healthy for Week 1. It didn’t make sense for the Rams to push Garrett in training camp and risk a potential injury. At 30 years old and an experienced veteran, Garrett didn’t need the training camp reps like other young players, even as a new player in the defense.

Now that the Rams are ramping up for Week 1, Garrett is back on the field as a full participant and preparing for the 49ers. With Garrett back on the practice field, the Rams can begin incorporating him into the defense and determining how best to utilize him. The Rams acquired Garrett to be a difference-maker, and Thursday’s matchup against San Francisco will provide the first opportunity to see how his presence changes the unit.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.