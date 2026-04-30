Why Kliff Kingsbury Could Be Key to Ty Simpson’s Development

Each offseason, the Los Angeles Rams are put in a position where they must replenish their coaching staff. That was no different this past offseason when the Arizona Cardinals hired former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to be their head coach.

While the Rams promoted from within to replace LaFleur with Nate Scheelhaase as the new offensive coordinator, they still added to the offensive coaching staff. The biggest addition that the Rams made was hiring Kliff Kingsbury as the Assistant Head Coach.

Adding Kingsbury was no surprise. He and McVay have been long-time colleagues with a lot of respect for one another. In 2018, the Rams tried to hire Kingsbury to join their coaching staff, but he instead chose USC. Not long after, Kingsbury was hired as the head coach of the Cardinals where he coached against McVay twice a year.

There was some speculation that Kingsbury would join the Rams’ staff after he got fired by the Cardinals. However, he took a year off before joining the Washington Commanders.

It always felt as if Kingsbury and McVay would connect at some point. Kingsbury may not have joined the Rams as the offensive coordinator, but he was named the Assistant Head Coach, showing how much McVay respects him.

However, there is also a lost element when it comes to why the Rams hired Kingsbury. Throughout his career, Kingsbury has had a history of developing quarterbacks. It’s fair to wonder if the Rams hired Kingsbury with the intent that he would help develop a young quarterback like Ty Simpson.

According to Mike LaFleur on the Rich Eisen Show, McVay has liked Simpson for a while, “I know how excited he is about that quarterback,” said the current Cardinals head coach. “He always really liked that quarterback.”

LaFleur was hired by the Cardinals in February. His statement implies the Rams and Sean McVay had an adoration for Simpson dating back to that point. It’s very possible that the Rams’ additions to the offensive coaching staff, namely Kingsbury, were done with Simpson in mind.

Kingsbury has a long history of developing quarterbacks. Back in 2012, Kingsbury was the quarterback coach at Texas A&M and played an instrumental role in Johnny Manziel becoming the first freshman quarterback to win the Heisman. Said Manziel in a 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe, “I had self-doubt, and I didn't get self-assurance of myself and what I was as a football player until Kliff Kingsbury walked into my life.”

In 2013, Kingsbury became the head coach at Texas Tech where he coached Patrick Mahomes from 2014-2016. Mahomes didn’t have the success that he had in the NFL, but Kingsbury still helped refine his game.

Last season, before the Washington Commanders played the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes praised Kingsbury and his role in his development. “He’s one of the first people that truly believed in me playing the quarterback position,” said Mahomes. “He helped me get to where I’m at today because he didn’t put me in a box and tell me how to play quarterback this way.”

Kingsbury’s success in quarterback development doesn’t end with Mahomes and it didn’t start with Manziel. Kingsbury is a former quarterback himself as he was drafted in the sixth round in 2003. In 2011, Case Keenum set the all-time NCAA passing record with Kingsbury as the Houston quarterbacks coach.

While Kingsbury and Kyler Murray’s relationship fizzled at the end in Arizona, the former No. 1 overall pick won Rookie of the Year in 2019. Murray’s best seasons came under Kingsbury. After leaving Arizona, Kingsbury joined USC as an Offensive Analyst while Caleb Williams was the team’s quarterback. He may not have officially been the offensive coordinator or quarterback coach, but his job was to get Williams ready for the NFL.

“Talking about football, talking about experiences that he’s had as a head coach, offensive coordinator, things like that at the pro level is what I got from him,” said Williams. “It was great to have those moments with him. I think it’s helped me for these moments now.”

Kingsbury’s most recent success story was with the Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024 with Kingsbury as the offensive coordinator. Daniels was one of several Commanders offensive players who were unhappy with the team firing Kingsbury. The Commanders quarterback called his and Kingsbury’s relationship ‘special.’

There’s a long history when it comes to Kingsbury and his ability to develop young quarterbacks. Given LaFleur’s comments that the Rams liked Simpson, it’s fair to wonder if the Rams hired Kingsbury with the idea that drafting a quarterback was an option.

Kingsbury will likely have several roles as the Assistant Head Coach. As an experienced offensive coordinator, he is someone that Nate Scheelhaase can lean on for advice. However, he will undoubtedly have a role in Simpson’s development. That’s where Kingsbury has found the most success throughout his coaching career. Given the investment in Simpson, it’s also where the Rams would be wise to take advantage of Kingsbury in the building.

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