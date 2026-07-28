Byron Young Provides Knee Injury Update After Sitting Out Day 2 of Rams Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams took the field for the second time in training camp on Monday. However, one player who didn’t take the field was edge rusher Byron Young. Speaking with the media after practice, Young mentioned that he was nursing a knee injury.

Byron Young Sits Out Day 2 of Training Camp

“I practiced yesterday. I don't want to do too much and overload our workload,” said Young. “We’ve got a plan to just take some time and get back out there in a couple of days. Day by day, we're trying to last for 17 games and the postseason."

Over the past few seasons, the Rams have managed to stay healthy during training camp and done well to enter the season healthy. Even if the Rams’ holding Young out of practice is only precautionary, it certainly raises cause for concern.

Why the Rams Are Taking a Cautious Approach

The Rams have had their share of knee injuries during the Sean McVay era. After signing Todd Gurley to an extension, the Rams running back tore his ACL and was never the same player. Gurley was eventually cut as he dealt with a degenerative knee condition. In 2020, the Rams drafted edge rusher Terrell Lewis who never hit his potential because of consistent knee issues.

It can be argued that had Odell Beckham Jr. not torn his ACL in the Super Bowl, the Rams likely would have brought him back. Even if it wasn’t the sole reason that the Rams traded away linebacker Ernest Jones before he was due for an extension as he dealt with recurring knee soreness.

Byron Young Says He's Managing Longstanding Knee Issue

Young dealt with a nagging knee injury all of last season that caused him to play limited snaps in the playoffs against the Chicago Bears. McVay noted at the time that Young’s knee had bothered him throughout the year, but was more of an issue during the playoffs. After the season, McVay said that he didn’t believe Young would need a clean-out surgery for his knee.

However, Young confirmed that it was the same knee that kept him out of practice on Monday. He also said that it’s something that he’s been dealing with for years.

“Yes, it’s the same knee,” said Young. “I trust the coaching staff. It’s been something I’ve been dealing with for years now and they’ve always come through for me and I trust them.”

What Young's Injury Means for the Rams Defense

Given the Rams' history of players with knee injuries, it's worth wondering how this affects Young's long-term future with team. Young is on the final year of his rookie contract. After trading for Myles Garrett, it was already looking like the Rams may let Young leave after the season. With a knee injury in the equation, it could deter the Rams from making that type of investment.

While it may not be anything to worry about, it’s certainly not something to brush aside either. If the Rams are going to hit their goals in 2026, they’ll have to do their best to stay healthy. They may need to rely on their depth at some point, but the Rams have built a top-heavy roster that’s set to lean on its star players. This is still one of the best and deepest rosters in the NFL, but injuries can quickly derail any chance at a Super Bowl season.

If there is a positive, it’s that the Rams do have some depth at edge rusher behind Young. Without Young on the field, it provides more opportunities for Josaiah Stewart who had a strong rookie season. Stewart is a player that the Rams will be expecting to take another step forward as he enters year two.

With that said, Young is one of the more important players on the Rams defense as they enter the 2026 season. He led the team in sacks last year with 12.5 and is someone who will benefit from playing on the other side of Garrett.. Hopefully, by managing Young’s workload now, it pays off during the season.

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