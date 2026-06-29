Rams S Quentin Lake: No. 10 Player is Defense’s Ultimate Chess Piece

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 10 player, Quentin Lake.

Prior to injuring his elbow in the middle of last season, Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake was playing like one of the best safeties in the NFL. Lake allowed the Rams to be more versatile on defense, especially in the secondary. The splits with and without Lake were evident.

From Weeks 1-10, the Rams defense allowed 17.2 points per game. Following his injury, the defense ranked 23rd, allowing 24.9 points per game. Lake was arguably the most important player on the Rams’ defense last season.

Why Quentin Lake is So Important?

Lake does a little bit of everything in the Rams defense. He primarily slots in the STAR role in Chris Shula’s defense, but he’s able to play in the slot, in the box, and as a deep safety. Last season, Lake played 535 snaps in the slot, 129 snaps at free safety, and 133 snaps in the box. This versatility allows the Rams to disguise coverages and move players like Kam Curl and Kam Kinchens around as well.

Overall, the Rams typically haven’t invested in the safety position, but they felt Lake was important enough to their defense to give him an extension in the middle of last season. He’s the leader in the secondary and primary communicator on the backend.

The Depth Behind Lake

As seen last season, the Rams don’t really have anybody who can take Lake’s role. While Trent McDuffie could take some of Lake’s snaps in the slot, that would leave the Rams needing to replace another position at cornerback on the outside. The Rams simply don’t have another player who can do all of the things that Lake does throughout a game.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong

The Rams experienced life without Lake last season when he got injured. As a result, the Rams signed him to an extension. Without Lake, it limits what the Rams are able to do in the secondary and they lose one of their most important communicators and leaders on the backend.

Without Lake last season, the defense took a big hit. They They weren’t as effective because Shula wasn’t able to be as creative. If Lake doesn’t play as well or he misses time, it limits what the defense is able to do.

Why We Ranked Lake Here

At the end of the day, Lake is what makes the entire secondary go. While he is ranked at 10, an argument can be made that he should be higher. Lake may be listed as a safety, but he does so much more, lining up in the slot, in the box, and as a deep safety. He can cover tight ends, but also has the physicality to not be a liability against the run.

There’s simply not another player on defense who can do what Lake does. He makes the players around him better and is not only one of the most important players on the Rams’ defense, but also one of the most valuable.

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