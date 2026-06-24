Which Rams 2025 Draft Pick Is Set for the Biggest Second-Year Jump?

As the Los Angeles Rams begin to look ahead to training camp, a lot of focus will be on the new rookie class. However, throughout the Sean McVay era, the Rams have typically drafted a year ahead and ‘red-shirted’ players during their rookie seasons. Heading into 2026, the 2025 rookie class will enter Year 2 and look to expand their roles. Here’s where each player stands and who’s most poised for a breakout season.

Terrance Ferguson

When it comes to the Rams’ 2025 draft class, Terrance Ferguson is undoubtedly in the best position to take that next step. As the Rams look to utilize more 13 personnel in the offense, Ferguson is going to be a big part of that. Ferguson is a tight end in name only, as he moves like a wide receiver and can win at all levels of the field. As a rookie, he had the most deep targets among tight ends with 13.

Ferguson spent some of last offseason injured, which is partially why he had a slow start. However, he finished the year strong and will look to carry that momentum into year two. With a full offseason, Ferguson should be able to develop more chemistry with Matthew Stafford.

Josaiah Stewart

With Byron Young and Myles Garrett ahead of him, Josaiah Stewart’s role doesn’t necessarily change as he heads into his second season. With that said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Stewart get more playing time than he did last year.

Stewart thrived in a rotational role as a rookie, finishing with three sacks. He also had 21 pressures on 165 pass rush snaps via PFF. To keep both Young and Garrett fresh, defensive coordinator Chris Shula could look to make Stewart a bigger part of the rotation.

Jarquez Hunter

The Rams entered the 2025 offseason with two big question marks around the running game. They needed to find a way to become more explosive and Kyren Williams was in the final year of his rookie deal. The Rams drafted Hunter to add explosiveness and some depth behind Blake Corum.

Corum ended up solving that lack of explosiveness, finishing the season ranked fifth in explosive run rate. The Rams opted to extend Kyren Williams prior to the start of the season. Almost immediately, the Hunter selection became obsolete. That’s not to say that Hunter can’t be useful, but it’s hard to see him carving out a role in the offense.

Ty Hamilton

Hamilton was drafted to add depth to the defensive line, especially against the run. However, Hamilton’s rookie season didn’t necessarily go according to plan. Drafted as someone who could excel against the run, Hamilton struggled as a rookie. His 31.8 run defense grade ranked 138th out of 146 qualifying defensive linemen via PFF. At the very least, Hamilton will need to show some improvement in his second season.

Konata Mumpfield

For a seventh-round pick, Mumpfield performed above expectations as a rookie. He finished with 10 receptions for 92 yards and overtook Tutu Atwell on the depth chart. However, he was also very inefficient as he caught just 10 of 23 targets. The Rams drafted CJ Daniels in the sixth round, adding some competition at wide receiver. Mumpfield will need to prove himself this offseason.

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