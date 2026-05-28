Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Ty Hamilton Must Show Growth in Year 2

When the Los Angeles Rams lost Aaron Donald to retirement following the 2023 season, he was always going to be impossible to replace. Instead, the front office looked to replace him ‘moneyball style’, doing so in the aggregate. The result has been one of the deepest defensive lines and pass rushes in the NFL.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams traded up into the fourth round to take Ty Hamilton out of Ohio State.. Hamilton is next in our player preview series for 2026.

2025 Season in Review

On Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams traded up from the 195th overall pick to 148 to take Hamilton. In doing so, they also traded a 2026 fourth-round pick to move up. Hamilton was drafted as a run-stopping defensive lineman, but struggled as a rookie. He played in a rotational role down the stretch, but the results were mixed. Among 146 defensive linemen with 175 or more snaps, Hamilton’s 32.7 overall defensive grade ranked 145th via PFF. While he was supposed to be better against the run, his 31.8 run defense grade ranked 138th.

Roster Battle

With their last pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams selected Tim Keenan III out of Alabama. Keenan is also a run-stopping nose tackle. The Rams also brought back Larrell Murchison who will compete. Hamilton may have been considered an eventual replacement for Murchison, but he has a lot of room for improvement as he heads into year two.

Three Plays on Tape

1. Limited as a Pass Rusher

rewatched all of Ty Hamilton's snaps; never saw him flash. He did get doubled several times ... but would like to see more next week. Here are all of his reps, maybe you can see something I missed.



mid pic.twitter.com/iB3zJzYYme — Jim Youngblood 53 (@53_jim70721) August 12, 2025

Hamilton was drafted to help improve the Rams’ run defense following a 2025 season in which the team struggled in that area. With that said, for Hamilton to work his way into the defensive line rotation, he needs to show more as a pass rusher. Hamilton had just seven pressures last season.

2. Getting Out-Muscled in the Run Game

How important is Poona Ford to the Rams run defense?



Ford on the field: 15 carries for 48 yards (3.2 ypc).



Ford not on the field: 20 carries for 93 yards (4.7 ypc).



Poona Ford at NT vs. Ty Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/DX6oiOtjUA — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 2, 2025

Hamilton was meant to be a player who could bring day one impact against the run. Instead, his smaller size caused issues as he was easily moved in the run game by offensive linemen. Hamilton was physically overwhelmed at the line of scrimmage on a consistent basis basis.

3. Ineffective as a Run Defender

It's no coincidence that the Seahawks' big TD run comes without Poona Ford on the field.



Not sure why he's not in the game on an early down situation. 2nd and 3rd level both go play-side. Kinchens knocked out...once Walker hits the cutback...it's over. pic.twitter.com/OAxPXt7722 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 21, 2025

The worst play from Hamilton during the season came against the Seahawks in Week 16. Hamilton got blown off the ball which resulted in Kenneth Walker scoring from 55 yards out. It was the longest touchdown run that the Rams had given up at that point. Hamilton got moved inside and with no backside help, Walker was able to score. Again, this was supposed to be Hamilton’s strength and he struggled massively.

Biggest Question: Can Ty Hamilton Show Improvement in Year 2

It’s not a stretch to say that Hamilton was the Rams’ worst player on the defensive line in 2025. He was limited as a pass rusher and ineffective where he was meant to thrive. There is some pressure on Hamilton to perform in training camp and the preseason. If he’s going to make the roster, he has to improve in the run game at minimum.

2026 Outlook/Role

Heading into the offseason, it’s not a guarantee that Hamilton makes the roster. Trading a future fourth-round pick for Hamilton looked like an overpay at the time, and that remains the case. If Hamilton makes the roster, he’ll continue as a rotational player on the defensive line on early downs who plays 8-12 snaps per game.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

Hamilton will be fighting for a roster spot this offseason after the Rams drafted Keenan and brought back Murchison. He may still make the roster as a depth piece, but his spot is far from a lock. He needs to show improvement in training camp and the preseason.



Chances: 5.5/10