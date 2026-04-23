Rams 2026 NFL Draft: Best and Worst Case Scenarios in the First Round

The Los Angeles Rams are in a unique position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Without any obvious needs, they are truly able to take a ‘best player available’ approach. However, there will certainly be certain scenarios that the Rams are hoping will happen. Prior to the draft on Thursday night, let’s map out the best and worst-case scenarios.

Best Case Scenario for the Rams

Given that the Rams are in a flexible spot heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, they are able to let the draft fall to them. In an ideal world, the Rams would hope that someone like Rueben Bain or Jordyn Tyson would fall to them at 13.

With that said, the actual best-case scenario may be the Rams having a choice of players to trade up for between the seventh and tenth overall picks. It’s assumed the Arizona Cardinals will look to trade down from the third overall pick which would push Jeremiyah Love down the draft board. In the case that the New York Giants go defense at five, the back-half of the top ten sets up nicely for the Rams.

1 - QB Fernando Mendoza, LVR

2 - EDGE Arvell Reese, NYJ

3 - EDGE David Bailey, NO (via trade up with ARI)

4 - EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., TEN

5 - S Caleb Downs, NYG

6 - OT Francis Mauigoa, CLE

This scenario would push the top three wide receivers and math-changing players down the board in Sonny Styles and Love. A trade up with the Washington Commanders is a scenario that’s been discussed over the last week. The Commanders could look to add more draft picks and add young talent around Jayden Daniels. In this scenario, the Rams could trade up with Washington and have their choice between Love, Tyson, Tate, and Styles.

However, with a cluster of players that the Rams could have interest in falling down the board, they could wait a few picks to trade up. The Rams may be able to trade up with the Chiefs at nine and still get a player such as Tate who fits the offense perfectly without having to give up a steep price.

Worst-Case Scenario for the Rams

The worse-case scenario for the Rams is pretty simple. While the roster is in a good spot where they have the flexibility to pivot, there will be specific players that the Rams are targeting. The Giants at five are a team that could blow up the first round for the Rams at 13. There has been speculation that the Giants are heavily interested in Jordyn Tyson. With two picks inside the top 10, New York should be able to get their guy.

However, from the Rams’ perspective, it would be much better if the Giants waited until 10 to take Tyson rather than at five. If the Giants take Tyson fifth overall, it sets up a potential run on wide receivers. The Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders are both teams that need a wide receiver. It’s possible that the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, or the Miami Dolphins at 11 could look at wide receivers.

Ideally, the Giants don’t take Tyson at five and the Rams can start calling about a trade-up at six or seven to take one of the top two wide receivers. However, if the Giants take Tyson, the Browns, Commanders, Saints, and Chiefs may be pressured to take a wide receiver and get their guy. Let’s say the below scenario plays out:

1 - QB Fernando Mendoza, LVR

2 - EDGE Arvell Reese, NYJ

3 - RB Jeremiyah Love, ARI

4 - EDGE David Bailey, TEN

5 - WR Jordyn Tyson, NYG

6 - OT Francis Mauigoa, CLE

7 - WR Carnell Tate, WAS

8 - EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. - NO

9 - CB Mansoor Delane - KC

10 - LB Sonny Styles - NYG

11 - WR Makai Lemon - MIA

12 - S Caleb Downs - DAL

If Tate, Tyson, and Lemon are all off the board and Downs is also selected, it puts the Rams in a spot where they may be forced into taking a tackle for the best value. The Rams would likely be looking at a trade back in that scenario, but if a team is unwilling to move up, it puts Les Snead in a difficult spot.

Realistic Scenario

A realistic scenario is likely something in between. For the best or worst-case scenario to happen, there would have to be a handful of surprises. However the draft ends up working out, the Rams will likely walk away from Day 1 happy.

1 - QB Fernando Mendoza, LVR

2 - EDGE Arvell Reese, NYJ

3 - EDGE David Bailey, NO (via trade up with ARI)

4 - EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., TEN

5 - WR Jordyn Tyson, NYG

6 - S Caleb Downs, DAL (via trade with CLE)

7 - WR Carnell Tate, WAS

8 - RB Jeremiyah Love, ARI (via trade with NO)

9 - CB Mansoor Delane, KC

10 - LB Sonny Styles, NYG

11 - OT Francis Mauigoa, MIA

12 - OT Spencer Fano, CLE (via trade with DAL)

This scenario isn’t the best, but it certainly isn’t the worst. The Rams would still have their choice of Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, and others. It’s very possible that the Rams would trade down in this scenario and with tackles off the board in back-to-back picks, it may entice a team to trade up.