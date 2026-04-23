Rams NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round
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The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 NFL Draft with seven picks to work with throughout the weekend. Heading into the draft, the consensus seems to be that the Rams’ roster is in great shape, which makes them a wild card when it comes to who they draft. Below are some options in each round that the Rams may consider.
What Will the Rams Do in the First Round?
First Round Targets
- RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
- LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
- EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
- WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
- WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
- IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
- WR Makai Lemon, USC
- TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
- WR Denzel Boston, Washington
- WR Omar Cooper, Indiana
- WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
- OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
The Rams will have several options in the first round of the draft. If they decide to trade up, it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s for Love, Tate, or Tyson. However, a trade back seems more likely with Sadiq or Boston as the targets. There has been some smoke with Ty Simpson leading up to the draft, but the Rams have more important positions to address than backup quarterback.
Who Could the Rams Draft on Day 2?
Second Round
- CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
- LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
- QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- CB Keith Abney, Arizona State
- WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
Day 2 of the draft seems like the perfect place for the Rams to take a quarterback or a wide receiver if they don't take one in the first round. Hill Jr. would be a perfect fit at linebacker while Germie Bernard is as close as it gets to a Rams wide receiver. If the Rams go quarterback here, Garrett Nussmeier would have to be considered as the team has met with him.
Third Round/Fourth Round
Note: The Rams do not have a fourth round pick
- TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
- WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- IOL Brian Parker, Duke
- OT Drew Shelton, Penn State
- CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
- DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
- IOL Logan Jones, Iowa
- CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
- TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
- WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
- WR Josh Cameron, Baylor
- CB Tacario Davis, Washington
- TE Justin Joly, NC State
- CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
After trading up for Ty Hamilton in last year’s draft, the Rams don’t have a fourth-round pick. However, they could acquire a pick in this area if they were to trade back at some point. There are a lot of players in this area that the Rams will like. Eli Stowers is a unique athlete at tight end while Brian Parker, Drew Shelton, and Logan Jones are good depth options on the offensive line. If the Rams go cornerback, Chandler Rivers makes a lot of sense.
Draft Sleepers for the Rams on Day 3
Fifth Round
- DL Zane Durant, Penn State
- OT Isaiah World, Oregon
- WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
- CB Hezekiah Masses, Cal
- LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
- LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
- QB Drew Allar, Penn State
- TE Sam Roush, Stanford
This part of the draft is where the Rams will begin filling out the depth of the roster as they search for late-round gems. Zane Durant is built like a typical Rams defensive lineman. He’s undersized and wins with speed. If the Rams go linebacker on Day 3, Bryce Boettcher and Aiden Fisher are two players to watch. Sam Roush is an interesting name at tight end as he provides good special teams experience.
Sixth Round
- CB Jadon Canady, Oregon
- OT Carver Willis, Washington
- IOL Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
- QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- S Michael Taaffe, Texas
- LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
- WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
The sixth round of the draft is where Les Snead tends to do his best work. Late in the draft is where the Rams may look at quarterback again. Klubnik at least brings some upside. Players like Rolder, Virgil, and Taaffe bring good special teams value.
Seventh Round
- WR CJ Daniels, Miami
- CB TJ Hall, Iowa
- WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech
- OT Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin
- TE RJ Maryland, SMU
- QB Luka Altmyer, Illinois
Throughout the draft, the Rams have seven picks and almost half of them will come in the seventh round. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams try and condense those picks at some point. However, this will be a spot where the Rams look for developmental talent. They’ve met with Caleb Douglas at wide receiver and Riley Mahlman would be an experienced depth piece on the offensive line.
Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI