Rams NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 NFL Draft with seven picks to work with throughout the weekend. Heading into the draft, the consensus seems to be that the Rams’ roster is in great shape, which makes them a wild card when it comes to who they draft. Below are some options in each round that the Rams may consider.

What Will the Rams Do in the First Round?

First Round Targets

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

WR Makai Lemon, USC

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

WR Omar Cooper, Indiana

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

The Rams will have several options in the first round of the draft. If they decide to trade up, it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s for Love, Tate, or Tyson. However, a trade back seems more likely with Sadiq or Boston as the targets. There has been some smoke with Ty Simpson leading up to the draft, but the Rams have more important positions to address than backup quarterback.

Who Could the Rams Draft on Day 2?

Second Round

CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

CB Keith Abney, Arizona State

WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

Day 2 of the draft seems like the perfect place for the Rams to take a quarterback or a wide receiver if they don't take one in the first round. Hill Jr. would be a perfect fit at linebacker while Germie Bernard is as close as it gets to a Rams wide receiver. If the Rams go quarterback here, Garrett Nussmeier would have to be considered as the team has met with him.

Third Round/Fourth Round

Note: The Rams do not have a fourth round pick

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

IOL Brian Parker, Duke

OT Drew Shelton, Penn State

CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

IOL Logan Jones, Iowa

CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

WR Josh Cameron, Baylor

CB Tacario Davis, Washington

TE Justin Joly, NC State

CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

After trading up for Ty Hamilton in last year’s draft, the Rams don’t have a fourth-round pick. However, they could acquire a pick in this area if they were to trade back at some point. There are a lot of players in this area that the Rams will like. Eli Stowers is a unique athlete at tight end while Brian Parker, Drew Shelton, and Logan Jones are good depth options on the offensive line. If the Rams go cornerback, Chandler Rivers makes a lot of sense.

Draft Sleepers for the Rams on Day 3

Fifth Round

DL Zane Durant, Penn State

OT Isaiah World, Oregon

WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

CB Hezekiah Masses, Cal

LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana

QB Drew Allar, Penn State

TE Sam Roush, Stanford

This part of the draft is where the Rams will begin filling out the depth of the roster as they search for late-round gems. Zane Durant is built like a typical Rams defensive lineman. He’s undersized and wins with speed. If the Rams go linebacker on Day 3, Bryce Boettcher and Aiden Fisher are two players to watch. Sam Roush is an interesting name at tight end as he provides good special teams experience.

Sixth Round

CB Jadon Canady, Oregon

OT Carver Willis, Washington

IOL Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

S Michael Taaffe, Texas

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

The sixth round of the draft is where Les Snead tends to do his best work. Late in the draft is where the Rams may look at quarterback again. Klubnik at least brings some upside. Players like Rolder, Virgil, and Taaffe bring good special teams value.

Seventh Round

WR CJ Daniels, Miami

CB TJ Hall, Iowa

WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

OT Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

TE RJ Maryland, SMU

QB Luka Altmyer, Illinois

Throughout the draft, the Rams have seven picks and almost half of them will come in the seventh round. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams try and condense those picks at some point. However, this will be a spot where the Rams look for developmental talent. They’ve met with Caleb Douglas at wide receiver and Riley Mahlman would be an experienced depth piece on the offensive line.