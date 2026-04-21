Rams Big Board: Ranking the Top 100 Fits in the 2026 NFL Draft

With just days to go before the 2026 NFL Draft, teams have finalized their big boards after a full year of scouting and research. While there is always a media consensus big board, each team has its own ranking system, including the Los Angeles Rams. For example, the Rams rank players into tiers by placing them in buckets that describe their potential outcomes.

One of the biggest mistakes teams make in the draft is selecting players who simply don’t fit. While some players are interchangeable in different schemes, teams often try to place a square peg in a round hole. Below is a top-100 ranking based solely on how each player fits the Rams.

I grade each player on a series of traits, then plug those traits into a ‘Rams fit’ formula based on what the team seems to value at the position. The result is a ‘Fit Grade’. This isn’t necessarily a list ranking the best players in the class, but ranking them by how they fit the Rams.

Rams Big Board:Top 100 Best Fits

1. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

There is a serious argument to be made that Caleb Downs is the best player in this draft. It would be difficult for the Rams to pass on the opportunity to draft Downs if he were to fall outside of the top 10. Downs brings elite processing and instincts to a defense, has high-end tackling, and rare positional versatility.

2. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles is one of the few players in this class who would completely change the math on defense for the Rams. He’s an elite tackler and brings true sideline-to-sideline range. His coverage ability and intangibles make him a perfect fit for the Rams on defense. Styles’ combination of size, athleticism, and coverage ability fits perfectly within the Rams’ linebacker archetype.

3. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Bailey is likely to get drafted inside the top five, but he aligns with the historical profile at edge rusher that the Rams have typically targeted. He brings first-step explosiveness and plays with a relentless motor. There are some concerns with his anchor and length, but the Rams typically overlook those concerns.

4. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

It’s unclear if the Rams would take a cornerback after addressing the position via trade and free agency. However, Delane is a perfect fit. The LSU cornerback anticipates routes and plays with good feel. He has high-end ball skills and production, consistently converting good positioning into impact plays. His inside-out versatility and competitive toughness give him a clean projection into the Rams' defense.

5. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Hill is the total package at linebacker for the Rams, bringing good speed and range. He’s a reliable tackler and explosive when moving downhill. His ability to play sideline-to-sideline, contribute as a blitzer, and hold up in coverage gives him true three-down value in the Rams’ defense.

6. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Rams leaned into 12 and 13-personnel packages more than any other team in 2025. Sadiq is a rare, high-end offensive weapon who fits the Rams’ offensive identity. He has the potential to become a focal point for Sean McVay in the passing game. Sadiq brings 4.39 speed with elite explosion, which allows him to run by linebackers down the seam and stress safeties. His twitch, combined with his separation ability, fits the Rams' timing concepts.

7. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

In any other year, there would be no doubt who the Rams would take at wide receiver. However, Lemon’s skill set overlaps too much with Puka Nacua, raising questions about his overall fit. Lemon is an advanced route technician who runs with tempo, leverage, and precision. His competitiveness and YAC ability also make him a great fit. If the Rams believe that Lemon can offer some alignment versatility, they may consider him worth the risk.

8. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Thieneman combines the mental processing the Rams demand with the athletic range they covet without any glaring weaknesses. He checks every critical Rams box with his football IQ, versatility, range, and production. He’s a complete, high-IQ safety with high athleticism and true three-down value.

9. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

As an instinctive playmaker with boundary flexibility, Johnson is a perfect fit for the Rams at cornerback. He has an advanced feel for route combinations and reads the quarterback’s eyes. His ball skills allow him to convert opportunities into turnovers. Johnson is also a reliable tackler in run support.

10. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Rodriguez would be a great fit for the Rams at linebacker and would provide exactly what they need alongside Nate Landman. He brings high-level instincts and processing in coverage. While he lacks size, his overall profile aligns closely with the type of player the Rams have drafted.

11. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

This is about as clean of a Rams archetype fit as it gets. Bernard checks nearly every box with his route detail, competitiveness as a blocker, YAC ability, and versatility. He’s one of the best run blockers in the class, which the Rams will value, but his alignment versatility and creativity after the catch make him a great fit.

12. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

There are some obvious concerns with McCoy’s injury history, and that could remove him from the Rams’ board completely. However, if they are comfortable with the knee, McCoy offers good movement, ball skills, versatility, and is scheme-dependent. He consistently finds and finishes at the catch point and displays the explosiveness to close and recover at all levels.

13. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Lawrence is the type of edge rusher that the Rams have consistently targeted. He brings good burst, speed, and explosiveness, and has a hot motor. His first-step explosiveness and speed profile make him a great fit, but he also tested extremely well at the Combine. It’s unlikely that the Rams take an edge rusher early, but Lawrence would fit in most years.

14. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

It’s hard to find a cleaner fit at wide receiver for the Rams for what they need right now than Carnell Tate. He checks every box that matters in this offense when it comes to his route IQ, versatility, and toughness. This is the type of receiver that typically thrives in McVay’s system. Tate has elite route tempo and leverage manipulation. His high-level blocking and alignment versatility are qualities the Rams will value.

15. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The biggest question for Tyson right now is his health. While he worked out for teams last week and looked good, he’s dealt with injuries throughout his college career. If the Rams are comfortable with him, Tyson has the route-running, separation, competitiveness, and YAC ability they tend to gravitate toward.

16. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

If we’re being honest, the Rams have zero chance at drafting Mendoza. He’s going to go first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, from a Rams fit perspective, Mendoza brings processing, anticipation, and accuracy in his throws that McVay would value. He also operates well on schedule.

17. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Ponds may be smaller, but he plays much bigger than his size. He brings competitive toughness every time he steps on the field. If he were 6’1, Ponds would be a first-round player. Ponds sees the game at a high level, anticipates, and triggers early. He’s a true playmaker with long speed to eliminate vertical concerns, brings consistent production, and is a fit in the Rams’ defensive scheme due to his versatility.

18. Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Rams would have to trade up for Love, but he’d be a lot of fun in McVay’s offense. We’ve already seen this with Todd Gurley back in 2017 and 2018, and he nearly won Offensive Player of the Year back-to-back. Love is patient as a runner and shows good decisiveness, consistently maximizing his blocking. He brings home-run speed that the Rams currently lack and has the burst to stress defenses vertically and horizontally.

19. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell is a classic Rams cornerback who brings toughness and versatility to a defense. He’s a smaller cornerback, but he makes up for it with his high football IQ, and he always seems to be in position to make a play on the ball.

20. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams is a near-perfect stylistic fit for the Rams offense. He has high route IQ, separates well, has YAC ability, and brings versatility within structure. While he may be more of a slot receiver, Williams can be a “movement Z,” which is what the Rams need. Williams isn’t a burner, but has functional quickness and play speed to fit that role.

21. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

As one of the safest fits in the class, Muhammad is a classic Rams cornerback archetype with a high-floor projection. He fits the Rams’ system with his instincts, high-level movement, and versatility. He mirrors and transitions cleanly in coverage and displays good explosiveness with his click-and-close ability.

22. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The last time the Rams took a Georgia linebacker, it was Alec Ogletree in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. CJ Allen is a high-IQ, high-floor MIKE with elite tackling consistency and leadership traits that should allow him to play early in his career. While he lacks some range, he has the explosiveness to dramatically shift the math defensively.

23. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Stukes is an underrated fit in the Rams' defense due to his processing, agility, and explosiveness. He’s a versatile defensive back with elite ball production. Stukes may be older, but he brings versatility as a big nickel and chess piece in the secondary.

24. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

This is one of the best overall fits for the Rams in this class. Concepcion aligns well with the Rams’ core principles as an elite separator, a creator after the catch, and alignment versatility. The Texas A&M wide receiver might be the best separator in the class. His routes are sudden, explosive, and highly detailed. Despite a smaller frame, he’s competitive as a blocker. Additionally, Concepcion provides value on special teams as a return specialist.

25. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

Bisontis is a plug-and-play starting guard with mobility to get upfield, which is needed in the Rams’ system. He displays strong movement skills and a solid technical foundation. Bisontis is effective at blocking on pulls, double teams, and getting to the second level. He fits well with the Rams' evolving zone-to-gap hybrid run game.

26. Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida

Florida’s Jake Slaughter fits in the same mold as Beaux Limmer. He is a center-only prospect and doesn’t offer versatility. However, he’s a smart, high-floor player who offers stability in pass protection and long-term starting upside.

27. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Raridon is a high-level schematic fit with legitimate three-down upside in the Rams offense. He’s capable of becoming a foundational piece in the Rams’ evolving tight end usage. Raridon may not be elite in one category, but he does a lot of things well. He offers enough as a blocker to stay on the field, is enough of a receiver to stress defenses, and offers enough understanding of the offense to execute efficiently.

28. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The Rams may not take a tackle early in the draft, but Blake Miller is one of the cleaner “Rams archetype” tackles in this class. He has the experience, movement skills, and processing that give him a very high floor in this offense that values tackles who can operate well in space. Miller isn’t a power player, but that’s not what the Rams ask of their tackles.

29. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Bell is a strong route runner and creates separation with tempo and leverage manipulation. The UConn wide receiver is also a proven creator in space, with the ability to find yards after the catch.

30. Brian Parker, IOL, Duke

The Rams need interior depth on the offensive line, which Brian Parker provides. Parker is a technical player who brings versatility on the inside and at tackle. While he played tackle at Duke, he projects as an inside player at the next level. Parker played at center at the Shrine Bowl, where he dominated.

31. Hezekiah Masses, CB, Cal

Masses is a classic instincts player with ball skills for the Rams. He fits their identity extremely well as a true playmaker who converts his opportunities. Masses doesn’t have great play strength, but he plays bigger than his size suggests.

32. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams had strong interest in Boston during the draft. Boston fits extremely well within the Rams’ archetype and brings many of the same core traits as players like Puka Nacua, but has a bigger frame. He’s a smooth route runner and plays physical. Boston is one of the best ball-tracking wide receivers in the class and is dominant at the catch point.

33. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

There is a reason why many see Cooper as a great fit in the Rams' offense. He’s a very clean schematic fit and checks key boxes, including his YAC ability, toughness, and versatility. Cooper isn’t the most refined route runner, but he can win with deception and leverage.

34. Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

Halton is an extremely explosive player on a defensive line with lateral mobility and the ability to consistently create early disruption. The Rams value players who can penetrate early in the snap with high-level movement up front. His size will limit him in certain situations, but he has proven he can win with quickness.

35. Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Fisher fits the Rams’ linebacker profile as well as any player in this class. He’s an extremely reliable player with strong instincts and communication skills. Fisher always seems to find himself in the right place. His overall profile aligns closely with the type of linebackers that the Rams typically develop. Fisher fits a similar mold as Troy Reeder.

36. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Lomu isn’t a finished product, but he brings a strong foundation as a pass protector and has the movement skills and processing ability that the Rams look for at the position.

37. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Kilgore is an athletic safety with the size and explosiveness that the Rams have valued in the past. Kilgore has good closing burst and range, which aligns with the Rams’ preference for functional explosiveness. His versatility is a major bonus for the Rams' defense.

38. Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

If there is a late-round target at cornerback for the Rams, it’s Canady. He’s smart and twitchy, but where his value shines is with his versatility. Oregon lined Canady up everywhere in the secondary. Canady played at cornerback, in the slot, and at safety. He has elite processing and displays consistent effort in the run game.

39. TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker is a versatile edge rusher who brings physicality and a high motor to a defense. He’s a high-effort player with production that aligns closely with other players that the Rams have drafted in the past.

40. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

There is a lot to like with Colton Hood, especially as a late first-round option. Hood fits the Rams’ profile as a versatile cornerback with speed. His combination of competitiveness and solid ball production matches other Rams cornerbacks. This is the type of player that the Rams have targeted as someone who can overcome size limitations through their play mentality.

41. Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Rutledge is a high-level schematic fit for where the Rams' offensive line is trending. He’s a physical athletic interior lineman with positional flexibility and starter upside. Rutledge brings a strong combination of movement ability and play strength, which makes him one of the cleaner fits at guard in this class.

42. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

If there is one cornerback that the Rams draft, it wouldn’t be surprising if that player is Rivers. This past offseason, the Rams lost Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary in free agency. Rivers fits that mold as an inside-out cornerback who plays bigger than his size. He projects better in the slot, but can move outside if needed. Rivers’ profile matches closely with the undersized but feisty cornerback with ball skills that the Rams have had success with.

43. Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

If the Rams want their own version of Nick Emmanwori, Miami’s Keionte Scott gives them just that. He’s a tone-setting nickel who plays like a linebacker. Scott primarily fits as a versatile, high-energy nickel with significant sub-package and special-teams value.

44. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Due to Fano’s arm length, he projects better inside at the next level. If Fano transitions to guard, he brings the mobility and processing skills the Rams require of their offensive linemen.

45. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Outside of Mendoza, Simpson is probably the best fit at quarterback for the Rams and McVay. He may not have the physical traits, but he has Kirk Cousins’ processing, pocket movement, and accuracy mixed with a touch of Baker Mayfield’s athleticism. Simpson’s processing, timing, and control within structure make him a near-perfect fit at quarterback.

46. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Lawson brings all of the intangibles that the Rams look for at the linebacker position. He was a true leader on the Alabama defense last season. While he has some athletic limitations, he’s able to process quickly and consistently play under control. Lawson is a consistent player and a strong match for the Rams' defense.

47. Kaleb Proctor, DL, SE. Louisiana

This is exactly the type of interior defender that the Rams have shown a willingness to bet on. Proctor is explosive and a high-motor penetrator, with the ability to disrupt an offense from the inside. He lacks size, but the Rams have had success with undersized defensive linemen who win with first-step quickness and movement skills. Proctor’s pass rush upside gives him a clear role early in his career.

48. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Boettcher checks many of the boxes that the Rams have consistently prioritized at linebacker. He’s likely a Day 3 pick, but he’s a high-level processor with communication skills and brings special teams value.

49. Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

A few years ago, Pregnon may not have been seen as a fit in the Rams' offense. However, he fits what the Rams are becoming as a physical blocker who can generate displacement in the run game. He has limited versatility and average movement skills, but his playstyle aligns well as the Rams lean into gap and duo concepts, and he brings a high floor in pass protection.

50. Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Moore is a versatile edge player with immediate three-down value. Throughout his time at Michigan, he continued to develop every season. Moore has a quick get-off at the snap and is comfortable dropping into coverage. He broke out in his senior season, showcasing his motor and proving himself as a disruptor on defense.

51. Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

52. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

53. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

54. Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

55. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

56. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

57. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

58. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

59. Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

60. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

61. Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State

62. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

63. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

64. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

65. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

66. Bud Clark, S, TCU

67. Zane Durant, DL, Penn State

68. CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

69. Avery Smith, CB, Toledo

70. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

71. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

72. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

73. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

74. Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

75. De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

76. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

77. VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

78. Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

79. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

80. Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

81. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

82. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

83. Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

84. AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

85. Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

86. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

87. Jack Endries, TE, Texas

88. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

89. Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

90. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

91. Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

92. Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

93. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

94. Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas

95. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

96. Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

97. Zakee Whitley, S, Penn State

98. Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa

99. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

100. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida