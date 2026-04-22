Rams 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint for Building a Super Bowl Contender

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the more interesting teams in the 2026 NFL Draft. With no true needs on the roster, their options remain completely open. After acquiring the Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick last year, they are selecting 13th overall.

After months of mock drafts and speculation, we’ve finally made it to the day before the NFL Draft. Below is my final mock draft of the season.

17th Overall: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Trade: Rams receive picks 17, 118, and 157 from the Lions for pick 17

I will place a caveat here in that I do believe that the Rams will do what they can and try to move up for one of Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson. Tate would be a perfect fit for what the Rams need at the wide receiver position in the ‘movement Z’ role. He gives them a legitimate vertical threat on offense. However, there will be a lot of competition to move up and the wide receivers may go early.

Whatever happens, it would be surprising to see the Rams stay put at 13. While they could take Makai Lemon, Omar Cooper, or KC Concepcion, trading down with the Lions is possible if Detroit is looking to take one of the top tackles. Boston is an ideal fit in the Rams offense and holds more value at 17. He’s alignment-versatile and should be able to be used as an ‘X-receiver’, ‘movement Z’, and ‘big slot.’

The Rams tried to trade up for Tet McMillan last year, and Boston is a slightly lesser version of McMillan. While he lacks some separation ability, he is a very fluid route runner. Boston wins with his size on the outside as he caught 77.8 percent of his contested catches last season. Additionally, 14 of his 20 touchdowns at Washington came in the red zone.

Boston fits as a Davante Adams replacement and should carve out a role in the Rams offense as a rookie. Taking Boston helps the Rams now, but also keeps an eye on the future.

61st Overall: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

With the news of Jimmy Garoppolo contemplating retirement, the Rams almost have to take a quarterback in the draft. Their other options would be signing Russell Wilson or Tyrod Taylor, trading for Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, or rolling with Stetson Bennett. While I contemplated trading up into the later part of the first round, the Rams stay put and take Garrett Nussmeier.

At this time last year, Nussmeier was considered a top-five pick. However, injuries and dysfunction at LSU held Nussmeier back. The Rams had a pre-draft visit with Nussmeier and he is a fit in the Rams offense. He works best in a timing offense where he can play in rhythm from the pocket.

The Rams will like Nussmeier’s toughness and competitiveness as a player. He stands tall in the pocket and isn’t afraid to take the hit. Nussmeier would benefit from sitting behind Matthew Stafford for two years before becoming a bridge quarterback or the eventual starter.

93rd Overall: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

The Rams are reportedly interested in taking a linebacker early in the draft. However, given their history, somewhere around pick 93 makes the most sense. While they could take a coverage linebacker like Kyle Louis, Josiah Trotter fits the Rams’ mold at linebacker. He does have some deficiencies in coverage, but at just 21, he hasn’t hit his ceiling. At the very least, Trotter is an immediate upgrade over Omar Speights.

Trotter is extremely explosive and can be used to blitz the quarterback. The Rams will like his competitiveness and the energy he plays with on every snap. Trotter is a player who can become the future face of the defense if he can improve in coverage. If the Rams don’t take Trotter, don’t be surprised if Jimmy Rolder or Aiden Fisher are the pick later in the draft.

118th Overall: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

Rivers has been a consistent selection in my mock drafts all spring. He fits perfectly with what the Rams have historically looked for at the position. While he has a smaller frame, he plays bigger than his size. Rivers plays fast and has good ball production with 29 pass breakups in 45 starts.

However, what makes Rivers a valuable pick here is his ability to play in the slot and outside. Rivers fills two needs with one pick as he provides inside-out depth. He fits the mold of Darious Williams, Cobie Durant, and Roger McCreary.

157th Overall: TE Sam Roush, Stanford

It’s very possible that the Rams take Kenyon Sadiq or Eli Stowers earlier in the draft. However, if they don’t, it’s likely that they take a tight end. This is a team that leaned into 12 and 13 personnel packages on offense last season. Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson are in the final years of their contracts. Tyler Higbee is also getting older and more limited, despite the team bringing him back.

Roush is a typical ‘Y- tight end’ who plays with competitiveness as a blocker, but at 6 '6'’, brings a lot of upside in the passing game. Roush will provide depth early, but his extended experience on special teams will get him on the field.

187th Overall: OT Carver Willis, Washington

Trade: Rams trade picks 207, 232, and 252 with Commanders for pick 187

The Rams will need to address the offensive line at some point in this draft. The only player under contract beyond 2026 is Alaric Jackson. While they could go offensive line early, it seems more likely that they wait until later in the draft.

Carver Willis gives the Rams exactly what they need as a swing tackle who can play on the left and right side. He projects inside at guard, due to his shorter arms, but he does not have experience there. Willis performed well this past season at Washington, especially in the run game. He’ll be a good player for the coaching staff to develop.

252nd Overall: S Michael Taaffe, Texas

In the later stages of the draft, the Rams need to place some priority on special teams. Roush fit that bill earlier, but Taaffe can become a core special teams player. Taaffe has over 800 snaps on special teams during his college career, which included 12 tackles and a blocked punt. He’s a big hitter in the secondary and should remind the Rams of Nick Scott.