Rams Face Brutal 5-Week Stretch That Will Determine Their Season

When the 2026 NFL schedule was released for the Los Angeles Rams last week, one thing stood out immediately. Following the team’s bye week in Week 11, the Rams have a gauntlet of a schedule. How the Rams perform in the five-week stretch after their bye week could make or break their season.

From Week 12 to Week 16, the Rams will play the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks consecutively. The Packers, Chiefs, 49ers, and Seahawks will be serious Super Bowl contenders, and the Cowboys look to be much improved.

While the Rams play the Packers coming off of their bye week, it’s not a true bye. The Rams will only have nine days off compared to the typical 13. With that game taking place on Thanksgiving Eve, the only way to make it work would be for both teams to be coming off of their bye.

Instead of getting the Chiefs on a short week in Week 13, Kansas City plays on Thanksgiving and will have a normal week off before traveling to Los Angeles. The Rams will have a mini-bye before playing the 49ers, but division games on the road are never easy. They will play a second division road game in three weeks when the Rams play the Seahawks in Week 16. That game will take place on Christmas and the Seahawks will have an extra day of rest.

The Rams are currently favored in four of those five games, with the only projected loss coming against the Seahawks. However, two of the games have lines under two points and the Rams are only favored by 3.5 points against the Packers and Chiefs.

In a best-case scenario, the Rams win the games at home or split the two games between the Chiefs and 49ers. This would put the Rams at 3-2 during this stretch which would set them up well for the final two games. If the Rams were to go 2-3 or 1-4 in a worst-case scenario, they may be fighting for a playoff spot over the final two weeks. In the case that the Rams are 9-6 instead of 11-4 or even 10-5 following that stretch, they would likely have to win out to get a wild card spot or win the division.

The Rams certainly have a daunting schedule and it doesn’t get easier for them after the bye week. It will be important to set themselves up well early in the season. If they can manage the five-game stretch after the bye week, they should put themselves in a strong position for a Super Bowl run.

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