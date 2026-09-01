5 Winners and 3 Losers From the Rams’ 53-Man Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced their initial 53-man roster on Sunday. While there weren’t many surprises, several of the team’s roster decisions stood out and could have a significant impact heading into the season. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the Rams’ initial 53-man roster.

Winner: EDGE Wesley Bailey

Arguably the biggest winner from the Rams’ 53-man roster was edge rusher Wesley Bailey. Bailey was signed as an undrafted free agent and was a long shot to make the roster. The Rams appeared to be set on the edge with Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, and Desjuan Johnson. After an impressive preseason, Bailey played his way onto the roster to the point where the Rams couldn’t say no.

Winner: RB Ronnie Rivers

Ronnie Rivers may have been one of the more surprising players to make the Rams’ 53-man roster. However, it says a lot about how the Rams value his experience in the system and ability on special teams. The Rams traded away a promising fourth-round pick in Jarquez Hunter and cut Dean Connors to keep Rivers. He’ll start the season as the RB3 behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

Loser: Justin Dedich/Keagen Trost

The Rams’ offensive line depth took a big hit on Sunday when the team put Justin Dedich and Keagen Trost on injured reserve. Dedich and Trost are two of the most important depth pieces on the offensive line and they won’t be available until Week 4. Dedich hadn’t participated all offseason with a hand injury while Trost strained his hamstring in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“They're not quite ready yet,” said McVay. “Maybe they'd be ready before Week 4, but we felt like there were some guys that were more than capable of really earning the roster spot.”

Loser: DL Braden Fiske

When Aaron Donald announced his return to the Rams prior to the team releasing the 53-man roster, there was certainly a lot of excitement. However, one of the players most affected by Donald’s return is Braden Fiske. Fiske hasn’t flashed this summer and has taken a step back since his rookie season. It’s possible a smaller role and the addition of Donald helps him. At the same time, it limits his overall ceiling and reduces his role in the defense.

Winner: WR Xavier Smith

Prior to Thursday’s preseason finale, the Rams traded running back Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Tutu Atwell. When the Rams acquired Atwell, it was fair to assume that Smith’s spot on the roster might be in question. Keeping seven wide receivers on this roster seemed unheard of. However, that’s exactly what the Rams did. Smith’s roster spot had come into question in recent weeks, but after a strong preseason, the Rams clearly had seen enough.

Winner: iOL Dylan McMahon/Bill Murray

With Dedich and Trost heading to injured reserve, it speaks volumes that the Rams chose McMahon and Murray as the next guys up to provide interior offensive line depth.

“Dylan McMahon has been getting a bunch of reps at center. And then Bill Murray came in and truly earned a roster spot with the way that he played in the preseason games and the way he competed in practice so it was cool for him,” said McVay.

Both players should provide good depth in the absence of Dedich and Trost. McMahon has been on the practice squad and in the system for three years, while Murray adds experience.

Loser: CB Cam Lampkin

It was somewhat surprising when Cam Lampkin was left off the 53-man roster. Lampkin had been impressing throughout training camp and had a strong preseason. He had a sack in the preseason finale and had a timely pass breakup the week before. The Rams were able to get him back on the practice squad, but an argument can be made that he did enough to earn a roster spot.

Winner: DL Ty Hamilton

Following a rookie season in which Hamilton had a lot of ups and downs, there was some uncertainty about where Hamilton fit on the roster. However, he seemed to prove himself enough as the Rams kept Hamilton even after adding Donald to the mix. Hamilton will need to have a better year two, but the arrow seems to be pointing up.

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