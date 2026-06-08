Rams 90-Man Roster Preview: Can Myles Garrett Deliver a Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles Rams made the biggest trade of the offseason last week when they traded for Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. By trading for Garrett, the Rams have signaled that they are all-in on the 2026 season.

As we settle into the offseason, we’re previewing every player on the Rams roster heading into the season. Next up is Myles Garrett.

2025 Season in Review

Garrett had one of the best seasons ever for a defensive player in 2025. Back in 2002, Michael Strahan broke the single-season sack record by sacking Brett Favre in Week 17 to finish with 22.5 sacks.Garrett finally broke that record in Week 18 last season, finishing with 23 sacks and winning his second Defensive Player of the Year award despite the Browns going 5-12. He was the most dominant defensive player in the NFL, showing the ability to completely take over games.

Roster Battle

There is no roster battle for Myles Garrett. He will be the Rams’ No. 1 edge rusher and the player who they rely on in the big moments during games.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Garrett Breaks the Sack Record

It all starts with the get off!



Myles Garrett moves with the ball & uses his get off to put stress on the OL, who moved BEFORE Myles!@Flash_Garrett executes a chop/rip, bends the edge & shows great body control en route to breaking the NFL single-season record for sacks! pic.twitter.com/GYPYqcdHBy — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) January 4, 2026

Last season, Garrett broke the single-season sack record against the Bengals, sacking Joe Burrow in Week 18. On his record-breaking sack, it’s clear to see why Garrett is so difficult to block for an offensive lineman one-on-one. Much like Aaron Donald, Garrett wins with his speed and his get-off. The left tackle doesn’t stand a chance because he is immediately playing catch-up and having to recover.

Play 2: A Wide Variety of Pass Rush Tools

Myles Garrett uses the hump move against the chipping TE, then goes jab/swipe/rip to beat the tackle & get his 21st sack of the season! #PassRush #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/EC67wgJD8i — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) December 14, 2025

While Jared Verse might develop into a great pass rusher, Garrett’s experience has helped him build a wide variety of pass-rush tools. Teams were regularly able to take Verse out of the play by chipping him with a tight end. That won’t be the case with Garrett. On the play above, the Bears chip Garrett with Cole Kmet and he still gets to Caleb Williams.

Play 3: Commanding the Attention of the Offensive Line

I’m supposed to be worried about some “Myles Garrett”😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s29D7swn60 — ay (@spoonlocks) June 1, 2026

Part of what made Donald so special was his ability to command the attention of the entire offensive line. While the play above may look like a win for the Seahawks, it also shows Garrett’s greatness. The Seahawks slide three offensive linemen in Garrett’s direction. Other players on the Rams’ defensive line like Kobie Turner and Byron Young should benefit.

Biggest Question: Can Myles Garrett Get the Rams Over the Hump

There is one reason for the Rams trading for Myles Garrett and that is to win the Super Bowl. Over the last two years, the Rams have lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the playoffs. With Garrett, the hope is that they can get over the hump and win the Super Bowl like they did with Matthew Stafford in 2021. Garrett and the Rams will have a lot to prove this season.

2026 Outlook/Role

With a strong season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Garrett win a third Defensive Player of the Year award. The Rams will be playing in primetime on seven different occasions and Garrett is finally playing for a competing team. Heading into 2026, the expectation for Garrett will be for him to be the difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. The Rams need a closer on the defensive line, and Garrett is set to be that.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

This is one not even worth discussing. On a scale of 1-10 regarding Garrett’s chances of making the roster, it’s a 50.. Garrett will be on the Rams’ roster for Week 1 in Australia.

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