Rams Could Get Aaron Donald Back at Critical Time for Defense

As the Los Angeles Rams get ready for their home opener in Week 2 against the New York Giants, all eyes are on defensive lineman Aaron Donald and whether he’ll make his debut. After deciding to make a comeback at the end of the preseason, Donald has been working on getting his body back into game shape, including handling 11-on-11 work in practice. With Myles Garrett now out at least the next four weeks as he recovers from a knee injury, the Rams need Donald more than they may have initially thought at the beginning of the season.

Despite some speculation that Donald could return for the beginning of the season, he did not make the trip to Australia. After being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, the Rams had some flexibility as Donald wouldn’t take up a roster spot. However, that is no longer the case as the Rams head into Week 2 against the New York Giants.

“It's more along the lines of, how does he feel,” said head coach Sean McVay. “He's obviously chomping at the bit, but I think for him, getting those reps in 11-on-11 settings. There haven’t been a whole lot of opportunities for different reasons that you guys know based on the schedule that we've had. But what we are hopeful [for] is that he'll have some good work today, tomorrow, and then hopefully he's feeling good enough.”

Aaron Donald Trending Toward Rams Debut

As of now, things appear to be trending upward for Donald to make his debut on Monday night against the New York Giants. Earlier this week, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported, "My understanding is the hope is that he is out there Monday night.”

Even if the Rams hope Donald is out there on Monday Night Football, it will ultimately be up to Donald to decide whether he is ready. Donald has been practicing with the team over the last few weeks, and it simply depends on how he feels going into the game. Unlike last week, the Rams and Donald should have more time to make a decision as they won’t have a 15-hour flight beforehand.

Myles Garrett Injury Changes the Equation

With Myles Garrett out with a knee injury, Donald is no longer a luxury for the Rams’ defense. While the Rams certainly still have some talent in Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and others, they are missing the star player they acquired in Garrett. The Rams had hoped to be able to play Donald in a rotational role and ease him back into the lineup. However, Donald is one of the few players capable of changing the math on defense and closing out games. With Garrett out of the lineup for at least the next month, the Rams may need to rely on Donald more than they had initially planned.

The Rams will practice again on Friday and Saturday, and it’s possible a decision on Donald isn’t made until Sunday evening as the team starts to put together its gameday roster. Throughout the process, the Rams have made it clear that they aren’t going to rush Donald back before he’s ready. At the same time, the circumstances surrounding the defense have changed significantly. The Rams won’t want to put too much on Donald too soon, but if he feels ready on Monday night, his return would come at a perfect time for a defense that is suddenly missing its biggest star.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.