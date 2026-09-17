How to Watch Rams vs. Giants in Week 2 (Start Time, Channel, What to Watch For)

After falling to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, the Los Angeles Rams are set to play in primetime once again in Week 2 against the New York Giants. Heading into the season, the Rams were seen as Super Bowl favorites. Following a 20-point loss to the 49ers and a knee injury to Myles Garrett, there is much less confidence in the overall ceiling of this Rams team.

Nobody would have been surprised to see a 1-0 team playing a 0-1 team in this Monday Night Football matchup. However, not many would have expected that 1-0 team to be the Giants and the 0-1 team to be the Rams. With the Rams sitting at 0-1, their season appears to be on the brink, especially with a grueling schedule coming up. A game against the Giants was initially seen as a near-guaranteed win going into the season, but that no longer appears to be the case heading into Monday night.

Aaron Donald could make his debut on Monday night against the Giants. Donald didn't make the trip to Australia in Week 1, but things look to be pointing toward him playing in Week 2.

How to Watch Rams-Giants in Week 2

Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California) Date: Monday, September 21

Monday, September 21 Time: 6:15 p.m. PT

6:15 p.m. PT How to Watch/Listen: ESPN-ABC | ESPN LA 710 | La Primera 1330 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | SiriusXM

ESPN-ABC | ESPN LA 710 | La Primera 1330 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | SiriusXM Play-By-Play: Joe Buck (TV), J.B. Long (Radio), Kevin Harlan (Radio), Tony Santiago (Spanish)

Joe Buck (TV), J.B. Long (Radio), Kevin Harlan (Radio), Tony Santiago (Spanish) Analysts: Troy Aikman (TV), Maurice Jones-Drew (Radio), Kurt Warner (Radio), Ricardo Lopez (Spanish)

Troy Aikman (TV), Maurice Jones-Drew (Radio), Kurt Warner (Radio), Ricardo Lopez (Spanish) Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters (TV), Laura Rutledge (TV), D’Marco Farr (Radio)

Lisa Salters (TV), Laura Rutledge (TV), D’Marco Farr (Radio) Official: Brad Allen (Referee), Marcus Woods (Umpire)

Monday night’s game against the New York Giants will mark the Rams’ first of two games on Monday Night Football this season. The game can be watched on ESPN or locally on ABC as well. Additionally, the game will be broadcast over radio on SiriusXM and locally on ESPN LA 710.

Officiating the game will be Brad Allen and his crew. Allen officiated the Bears-Panthers game last week. However, he was the official during last year’s Week 16 game for the Rams when they played the Seattle Seahawks. During that game, Allen’s crew awarded a two-point conversion to Zach Charbonnet on what was initially ruled an incomplete pass.

Rams Look to Avoid 0-2

The Rams will look to avoid an 0-2 start against the New York Giants.In the 17-game era, which started in 2021, just six teams out of 40 that started 0-2 have made the playoffs. However, the Rams are one of those six teams, having started 0-2 back in 2024 before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

There’s no doubt the Rams have the talent to come back from an 0-2 start, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier. If the Rams were to lose to the Giants, they could be looking at a 1-4 record before they play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

Rams-Giants History

During the Sean McVay era, the Rams have never lost to the Giants. The Rams have played the Giants four times since 2017, last winning in 2023, 26-25. In that game, the Rams led 20-10 before the Giants scored what looked to be the game-tying touchdown. However, the Giants went for two to take the lead and failed the conversion. In the final seconds, Mason Crosby missed the game-winning field goal.

The Rams lead the all-time series 30-17, with the Giants last winning in 2016. Both teams will be in need of a win in Week 2. A Giants win would make them serious contenders in the NFC East while a Rams win would keep them alive as they manage an early-season injury to Myles Garrett.

Sean McVay on Monday Night Football

Following the trip to Australia, the Rams will have had 11 days to prepare and recover from jet lag. The Rams haven’t won on Monday Night Football since 2021 when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 30-23. They lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football last season and have lost five straight. McVay is 5-7 on Monday Night Football.

Monday night’s game will also mark an intriguing matchup between two head coaches in Sean McVay and John Harbaugh. While Harbaugh starts a new venture with the Giants, these are still two of the best coaches in the NFL. In his career, McVay is 2-2 against Harbaugh as a head coach.

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