Aaron Donald Lifted From Exempt List, Opening Door for Rams Debut

The Los Angeles Rams could have used defensive lineman Aaron Donald in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Donald didn’t make the trip to Australia after being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. On Friday, Donald was removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt List via the NFL transaction wire, which could put him in play to make his debut next week against the New York Giants.

Without Donald in Australia and Myles Garrett struggling with a knee injury, the Rams’ pass rush struggled to make an impact on the game and disrupt Brock Purdy. Following Donald’s decision to return to the Rams, the team has been working to get him up to speed and integrated back into the team. With the flexibility of Donald on the Commissioner’s Exempt List for two weeks, the Rams didn’t have to force him back into the lineup before he was ready.

There had been some uncertainty about whether the Rams would activate Donald in time for the game in Australia. While there may have been some optimism that he would make the trip due to the opponent, it always felt like a long shot. At the end of the day, the coaching staff opted to play it slow with Donald and ensure he was physically ready before throwing him into a game.

“He's doing a great job,” said head coach Sean McVay last week. “I think he'll be ready to go sooner rather than later, but we're making a decision that we think is best for him and for our team.”

With Donald off the Commissioner’s Exempt List, it certainly opens the door for him to make his debut at SoFi Stadium against the Giants. The Rams will have 10 days between their Week 1 loss to the 49ers and their game against the Giants, giving Donald plenty of time. That would mark 22 days between Donald’s first day of practice and his first game.

Still, that doesn’t guarantee he will play against the Giants. It’s possible that the Rams will feel they can get by without Donald against the Giants and then wait until they play the Eagles or even until they are back home in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

Simply put, the Rams are going to wait until Donald is 100 percent ready before putting him in a game. If that ends up being against the Giants, it will certainly provide a boost for the defense. If it ends up being in Week 5, the goal has always been to ensure Donald is fresh when the games matter.

Donald’s Rams debut, whenever it comes, will be highly anticipated. After the pass rush struggled without him in Week 1, there is some added pressure for Donald to hit the field sooner rather than later. With that said, the Rams are going to continue being smart and only play Donald when he’s ready.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.