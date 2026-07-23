Why the Rams' Offensive Line May Be Overrated Heading Into the 2026 Season

Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams have had their most success when they’ve had a top offensive line. The Rams made the Super Bowl in 2018 with the best offensive line in the NFL, led by left tackle Andrew Whitworth. In 2021, the Rams also had a great offensive line with depth that helped them win the Super Bowl.

When the Rams have had a good offensive line, they’ve typically done well. While it would have been difficult for any team, the 2022 season proved that a poor offensive line can completely derail the offense. The Rams also had slow starts in 2023 and 2024 because of offensive line injuries.

Rams Offensive Line Ranked Among NFL's Best

As the Rams head into the 2026 season, their offensive line is once again expected to be a strength. The Rams are returning four of their five starters from Week 1 last year, and Warren McClendon started a majority of the games despite not being the Week 1 starter.

Scott DiBenedetto of Fantasy Points Data ranked the Rams offensive line as the sixth-best unit in the NFL. DiBenedetto was a former NFL Scout, specializing in offensive line play.

“Assuming this unit has all five projected starters, the Rams are once again poised to be one of the better offensive lines in the league,” said DiBenedetto. “The Rams could make a Super Bowl run in 2026, but not if they endure another season with many OL lineup changes due to injuries.”

Offensive Line preseason composite ranks, featuring former Browns Scout @sdiben90NFL pic.twitter.com/uU19wzFvXz — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) July 7, 2026

The Rams typically haven’t invested heavily in the offensive line throughout the Sean McVay era. Much of that is due to McVay’s ability to help the offensive line with the offensive scheme. Steve Avila is the team’s highest draft pick on the offensive line under McVay as he was drafted 36th overall.

How the Rams Maximize Their Offensive Line

While the Rams have handed out large extensions to Kevin Dotson and Alaric Jackson, they’ve done a great job with their development. Jackson was a former undrafted free agent and Dotson was a castaway in Pittsburgh before joining the Rams. Losing Rob Havenstein is a big loss, but Warren McClendon stepped up nicely as a former fifth-round pick.

According to OverTheCap, the Rams rank 28th in adjusted offensive line spending in 2026. Adjusted offensive line spending replaces rookie contract salaries with their projected market value to better reflect a team's true investment in offensive line talent.

Offensive Line adjusted dollars and preseason composite rankings https://t.co/XraA8YWnkP pic.twitter.com/imcq8u7vLx — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) July 14, 2026

For as good as the Rams’ offensive line has been, Andrew Whitworth is the only player to be selected to the Pro Bowl. It’s a testament to not only how strong the position group is in the NFC, but also how good McVay is as an offensive playcaller.

Heading into next season, many expect the Rams to once again have a top-10 offensive line, while some have them ranked as high as the top five. Still, this isn’t a group without its question marks.

There is some serious concern around Jackson and whether or not he will be suspended by the NFL for his recent arrest. McClendon played in place of Havenstein last year, but this is his first season as the Week 1 starter.

Why One Analyst Isn't Sold on the Rams

Brandon Thorn of the Trench Warfare Substack and offensive line guru ranked each offensive line group heading into the season. While many have the Rams inside the top 10, Thorn ranked the Rams 17th and in Tier 3, profiling them with a "Strong right guard and solid interior structure inside a friendly system, but the tackle spots cap the unit's ceiling."

“The Rams are on the podium for the most offensive line-friendly system in football because of how well they marry the run and pass games through play-action, heavy formations, and a structure that makes it difficult for edge rushers to consistently pin their ears back against the tackles,” said Thorn. “This unit lacks high-end tackle play, but its overall play strength, coherent personnel fit, and elite system guardrails provide a sturdy baseline.”

Ranking the Rams 17th seems pretty low. This isn’t a group with a standout player, but as a unit, they collectively play well. This is a group that is very disciplined. There are offensive lines such as the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Kansas City Chiefs ranked ahead of them that have just as many, if not more question marks.

Those teams may have more upside at tackle, but Amarius Mims struggled at times as a rookie. Andrew Thomas has shown flashes of being elite, but has missed significant time over the last two years with injury. The Lions will also be managing a rookie right tackle.

Is the Rams Offensive Line Being Overrated?

The interior duo of Dotson and Avila is one of the best in the NFL. Jackson may not be an elite left tackle, but he’s reliable. The same can be said about Shelton at center. McClendon played at a top-10 level at right tackle last season.

Thorn is one of the best offensive line evaluators, but the gap between his rankings and the consensus is staggering. His methodology is more trait-based, which is where the Rams falter due to the lack of draft investment. Still, it begs the question if the Rams’ offensive line is being overrated by the rest of the media or Thorn is underrating the tackles.

The Rams and McVay have typically maximized the talent on the offensive line. There are some questions around their depth, but when healthy, this is one of the strongest groups in the NFL, as they proved last season.

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