The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve. With both teams fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC, the Rams have an opportunity to put themselves in a good position heading into December. While the Rams will be without some of their best offensive players, there is still a clear path to winning this game. Here are five keys to victory for the Rams against the Packers in Week 12.

Limit the Packers’ Explosive Passing Attack

The Packers are one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, especially in the passing game. They have a 10.9 percent explosive pass rate, which ranks fourth. Conversely, the Rams have allowed an explosive pass play at a rate of seven percent. That’s the eighth-lowest rate in the league. The Packers have a boom-or-bust offense, and the Rams need to force them to work their way down the field. If the Rams allow the Packers to find their explosives, it could be a long day for the defense.

Lean on Kyren Williams and Blake Corum

Without Puka Nacua, the Rams are going to have to lean on the run game again. Against the Cardinals, the Rams ran the ball 44 times. While the Rams may not run the ball 40+ times again, they do need to lean on Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. The Packers rank 27th in defensive rushing success rate and the Rams have the third-highest rushing success rate on offense. Last week, the Rams utilized Pony Personnel and threw the ball on all 17 plays. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams build on that going forward and start to run out of Pony Personnel as well.

Make Jordan Love Uncomfortable in the Pocket

Jordan Love had an average time to throw of 2.33 seconds against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. It’s unlikely that the Rams will be able to generate that type of pressure, but they have generated quick pressure on 18.4 percent of opposing dropbacks this season, which is the fourth-highest rate in the NFL. The Rams need to pick their spots to blitz and get that type of pressure on Love and force him into mistakes and negative plays. Love has been the third-most-sacked quarterback this season.

Win the Battle in the Red Zone

The Packers have struggled at times in the red zone in 2026. They rank 20th in red zone offense with a touchdown rate of 54.3 percent. While the Packers are good at generating explosive plays, their inability to run the ball efficiently shows up in the red zone. This season, the Rams have the fourth-best red zone defense, allowing a touchdown at a 43.3 percent rate. The Rams haven’t allowed a touchdown in three of the last five games. The Packers will be the best offense that the Rams have played since allowing 37 points to the Buffalo Bills, but the defense has found its stride since then.

Avoid Costly Turnovers on Offense

Matthew Stafford’s 10 interceptions this season are the fourth-most in the NFL, and he’s thrown an interception in four consecutive games. Stafford has thrown an interception in all but two games this season. The Rams can’t afford to have Stafford turn the ball over on Wednesday night against a Packers defense that has the second-most interceptions.Stafford threw an interception in six consecutive games in 2024. Prior to that stretch, he hadn’t thrown an interception in five consecutive games since 2014. The Rams just need Stafford to be efficient and not turn the ball over to win.

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