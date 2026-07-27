Rams Add Two Players to Roster as Training Camp Heats Up

The Los Angeles Rams have signed two players ahead of their second practice of training camp. On Monday, the Rams signed safety Alex Cook and offensive lineman Billy Murray. Both Cook and Murray will compete during training camp as they likely fight for a spot on the practice squad.

Cook went undrafted in 2023 and was signed by the New York Giants. However, after the Giants cut Cook, he was signed by the Carolina Panthers. Cook played in 10 games during the 2023 season and recorded 11 tackles while also starting two games. He spent time on the Giants' practice squad in 2024 before signing a reserve/future contract with the Chicago Bears last January. He was released in August.

This past spring, Cook played for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL. Cook played 508 snaps at safety for the Stallions in the spring. He graded as the eighth best safety in the UFL via PFF, playing in 10 games. Cook had 37 tackles and an interception while aligning mostly at free safety. Cook is set to join a very competitive safety group with the Rams.

Murray will compete for a depth spot on the practice squad for the Rams. He spent four years with the Patriots, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of William & Mary. He then spent two years with the Bears before spending last year on the Patriots and Colts’ practice squads. Murray played 42 snaps at left guard for the Bears in 2024. Murray was a defensive lineman in college before transitioning to the offensive side of the ball in the NFL.

Cook and Murray will get a chance to compete during training camp with the Rams. While it’s unlikely that either makes the final roster, they could earn a spot on the practice squad. At the very least, they’ll be able to get some tape that they can send to other teams in the future.

Additionally, the Rams tried out offensive tackle Tyler McLellan and brought him in for a visit. McLellan was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent before being cut in 2024. Last season, McLellan spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad before being placed on injured reserve. While the Rams didn’t sign McLellan, he is someone they could consider bringing back in the future, especially with some of the uncertainty around Alaric Jackson.

As training camp begins, the Rams continue to evaluate the roster to see where they can add some competition and depth. Cook and Murray will have a chance to earn a role over the next few weeks, and throughout the preseason.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.