Rams Missed Chance to Add Wide Receiver at Trade Deadline, But Brandon Aiyuk Could Be the Answer

The trade deadline came and went on Tuesday with the Los Angeles Rams not making a move for a wide receiver. After losing Puka Nacua to injury and already down Davante Adams, it was expected that the Rams would try to acquire a player at the deadline.

While the Rams had conversations for players, nothing got serious and they stood pat with their current options on the roster. Over the next few weeks, the Rams will be without Adams and Nacua. With Jordan Whittington on injured reserve, the Rams will be relying on Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, and Xavier Smith as their top receiving options.

After not making a trade at the deadline, the Rams could hope for players to become available. In 2021 and 2022, the Rams benefitted as they signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield after they were cut.

The Rams will continue to try and get healthy, but they could still supplement the roster as players become available. If the Washington Commanders continue to lose, Stefon Diggs may ask for his release. While the process is being dragged out by the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams could also look to sign Brandon Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk's Release From 49ers Remains Complicated

It was expected that the 49ers would release Aiyuk on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, but a clause in the CBA changed the dynamic. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the 49ers don’t have to pay Aiyuk while he’s on the Commissioner Exempt List. That pushes their deadline for avoiding owing him a game check until Tuesday, November 24. It’s likely at that point the Rams would consider signing Aiyuk. That’s also one day before their game against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve.

Signing Aiyuk is certainly complicated. He brings a lot of off-field issues that he’s created himself over the last year. At the same time, the 49ers aren’t innocent either. Holding on to Aiyuk at this point seems petty. The only reason not to release him would be to hamper his ability to join another team.

The 49ers are holding onto Brandon Aiyuk for one reason — because they can. pic.twitter.com/MZja4AiMbV — PFT Live (@PFT_Live) November 11, 2026

For all of his off-field problems, the Rams may not have a choice when it comes to Aiyuk. Beggars can’t be choosers and the Rams aren’t in a position to be picky when it comes to their wide receiver options. Again, as it stands, their top wide receiver is Mumpfield. Aiyuk had more receiving yards in his shortened 2024 season than Mumpfield has the last two years.

Why Brandon Aiyuk Makes Sense for the Rams

Aiyuk is also simply a player who makes sense as he fits the Rams archetype at receiver and is proven to fit the system. He’s a good route runner, separator, and blocker and provides YAC potential.

A big reason why the Rams didn’t want to trade for a wide receiver was because of their limited 2027 draft capital. Aiyuk wouldn’t cost that. After not playing for two years, the Rams could likely sign him to a veteran minimum deal with incentives for more.

Additionally, the Rams are set to play the 49ers in five weeks. Aiyuk will certainly be motivated to play against his former team that has kept him off the field for much of the last two years. The wide receiver the Rams should want for that matchup is one that has been publicly frustrated and feels like he has been wronged by the 49ers over the past year.

Rams Have Little to Lose By Taking a Chance on Brandon Aiyuk

There is certainly risk with Aiyuk given his injury history and the fact that he hasn’t played since 2024. At this point, it seems like a risk worth taking. The Rams don’t have anything to lose by adding Aiyuk to the roster. If he doesn’t work, the Rams can cut him or move on after the season. In the case he plays well, they can try to re-sign him.

Given the Rams’ current situation at wide receiver, it seems like an option the Rams should at least explore. Adding Aiyuk would give the Rams a chance to make up for what they didn’t do at the trade deadline.

With the margins getting thin, the Rams can’t sit around and hope to get healthy. That was the plan going into the bye week, and they lost Nacua as soon as they got back Myles Garrett. Simply banking on getting healthy isn’t a luxury that this Rams team seems to have.

The Rams made the decision not to trade for a wide receiver at the deadline. Signing Aiyuk wouldn't erase that mistake, but it would at least show that the Rams recognize the urgency of their situation. The Rams need someone who can help keep their season afloat until Nacua and Adams return. Given the circumstances, Aiyuk may be their best opportunity to do that.

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