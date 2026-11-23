The Los Angeles Rams have been in need of wide receiver depth for much of the season. With the season-ending injury to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams’ timeline getting pushed back, that is even more the case. After the San Francisco 49ers released wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday, it’s worth wondering if the Rams would look to sign the former all-pro.

It’s highly unlikely that the Rams would claim Aiyuk off waivers and take on his contract, but he is someone they could look into if he clears waivers. However, despite the Rams being in need of a wide receiver, they don’t appear to be in a hurry to add one

“We've talked about all those types of things. I would never rule out opportunities to upgrade, but like I said, I think the guys have done a really good job,” said head coach Sean McVay. “They did a great job last week and I'm excited to see them play well on Wednesday night.”

It seems like the Washington Commanders could be the favorite to sign Aiyuk. They were reportedly in conversations to trade for him prior to the season. Aiyuk and Jayen Daniels have also allegedly set aside their differences following some offseason drama.

Why should a team give Aiyuk another chance given the last two years?



"I think they are going to get the best version of Brandon Aiyuk moving forward."--Drew Rosenhaus — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 23, 2026

Why the Rams Should Consider Signing Brandon Aiyuk

Still, given the Rams’ wide receiver room, they would be smart to consider Aiyuk. It could end up working out similarly to the team signing Odell Beckham Jr. following his failed stint with the Cleveland Browns. Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Rams for the league minimum. Had Beckham not torn his ACL in the Super Bowl, it’s possible that the Rams would have re-signed him instead of signing Allen Robinson in free agency.

There is certainly some risk with Aiyuk. The short week also doesn’t help, with the Rams set to play the Green Bay Packers in two days. However, when Aiyuk was healthy, he was a borderline top-10 wide receiver. He had 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Until 2024, he had five or more touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.

Aiyuk’s ability to create separation and contribute as a blocker in the run game is part of what makes him an intriguing option. Those are two traits that McVay has consistently valued in his wide receivers. It’s possible that Aiyuk could step into Nacua’s role in the offense and fit into what the Rams want to do offensively.

Rams' Wide Receiver Depth Makes Brandon Aiyuk Worth the Risk

The Rams currently have a very clear need at wide receiver with not many reinforcements coming. They are set to get Davante Adams back, but Nacua and Terrance Ferguson are both out for the season. Even still, it seems unrealistic to expect Adams to carry the Rams’ passing game at 33 years old and coming off of major hamstring surgery.

Outside of Adams, the Rams don’t have anybody that necessarily scares defenses. Konata Mumpfield has been inconsistent and inefficient throughout his career. Atwell has two drops on five targets over the last three weeks and CJ Daniels is still just a rookie.

Even if Aiyuk isn’t a personality fit for the Rams, they have nothing to lose at this point. The Rams are 6-4 and in the thick of a playoff hunt. If Aiyuk works out, he has the upside to help propel the Rams into the postseason. The Rams should want a wide receiver who is motivated to beat the 49ers.

In the case that Aiyuk isn’t the same player or isn’t a fit, the Rams can either cut him or just move on after the season. It’s fair for the Rams and other teams to be skeptical, but they have reached a point where it doesn’t hurt to make this type of move.

Some teams I've spoken are skeptical Brandon Aiyuk will walk right into a job. At least three unknown variables exist: Health, conditioning, motivation. On the flip side, buying low isn't the worst thing. He's only 28. And practice squads are tailored for fliers like this. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 23, 2026

Rams Can't Afford to Pass on Another Wide Receiver Opportunity

The Rams have balked at the idea of adding a wide receiver since the early spring outside of drafting Daniels in the sixth round. Given the current wide receiver situation, not looking into adding a player like Aiyuk is borderline negligence. However, given what McVay told the media on Monday, it seems like the Rams are fine with who they have in the building, for better or worse.

Signing Aiyuk may end up not working out, but the Rams can’t continue to do nothing as they sit at 6-4 and in the middle of a competitive playoff race. The Rams spent much of the year waiting for wide receivers to get healthy, only for those players to be lost for the remainder of the season. Aiyuk may not be the answer, but refusing to explore a potential upgrade would only reinforce the same questionable decision-making that put the Rams in this position in the first place.

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