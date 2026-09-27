Blake Corum Could Be Rams’ X-Factor Against Broncos in Week 3

As the Los Angeles Rams get set to be without wide receiver Puka Nacua for a second consecutive game, the offense is going to need someone else to step up in his absence. Last week, those players were wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson. With the Denver Broncos’ tough secondary, it may be more difficult for Adams and Ferguson in Week 3. If the Rams are going to beat the Broncos, they may need to lean on Blake Corum and the run game.

Against the New York Giants last week, Adams showed that he can still be a WR1 in an offense if needed. Adams and Stafford had a strong connection throughout the summer, and that was on display last week. The duo connected eight times for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

However, getting Adams involved against the Broncos may be more difficult. In Week 2, the Giants were dealing with a thin secondary, leading to more opportunities for Adams. Against the Broncos, Adams will likely get matched up against cornerback Patrick Surtain.

Adams and Surtain have matched up four times in the past when both players were in the AFC West. However, those matchups came closer to Adams’ prime and Surtain has since won a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Rams Can Exploit Broncos’ Struggles Against the Run

If there is one area where the Rams may be able to exploit the Broncos’ defense, it is in the run game. The first two weeks have provided an extremely small sample, and it’s possible that Week 1 especially was an outlier. In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos’ defense allowed Kenneth Walker to run 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown. In that game, Walker forced 15 missed tackles on his own.

The Broncos were much better at defending the run in Week 2, but Corum provides similar elusiveness as Walker. Through the first two weeks, Corum has forced 0.32 missed tackles per rushing attempt. That ranks second in the NFL, behind only Walker. The Broncos’ defense leads the NFL in missed tackles at 0.32 per rushing attempt.

It’s very possible that Corum creates some problems for the Broncos’ defense, especially with how the Rams run the ball. Again, it’s a small sample, but the Broncos have allowed a 72.7 percent rushing success rate against 13 personnel this season and have allowed 0.19 EPA per rush out of their base defense. A big reason why the Rams operate out of 13 personnel is to get defenses into base.

Blake Corum’s Running Style Creates Favorable Matchup

The Rams’ run game is also very multiple. While most of their rushing attempts are from a man/gap blocking concept, 28.1 percent of their rushing attempts have also come out of zone. Out of man/gap concept runs, the Rams are averaging 5.5 yards per carry and have a 64.7 percent rushing success rate. This season, the Broncos’ defense has allowed 6.4 yards per carry to man/gap runs, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. Their 53.6 percent rushing success rate allowed on man/gap runs also ranks 21st.

Corum has been one of the best running backs out of man/gap concepts this season, as he’s averaged six yards per carry. That ranks seventh in the NFL and his 64.3 percent rushing success rate out of man/gap concepts is tied for seventh.

This season, the Rams’ run game has been much closer to a 50-50 split than it has been in the past. Williams has 23 carries to Corum’s 22. An argument can be made that Corum has been the better running back. On one less carry, Corum has seven more yards and has a higher rushing success rate.

Blake Corum Could Be Rams’ X-Factor

That split is still a good thing as both players complement each other well. Ideally against the Broncos, the Rams can take advantage of Williams’ ability as a pass catcher and to keep the offense on track and then hope Corum can break a few explosive runs.

“They're such great complements to one another. They’re guys that regardless of who's out there, you don't flinch. You know that they can make plays,” said offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “Sometimes it looks a little different from one to another, but you feel confident in the schemes that we run and their ability to have success and their ability to create outside of even what's blocked for them.”

For as effective as Adams and Ferguson were, it gets lost how Corum and Williams performed in the run game. The duo combined for 24 carries for 164 yards. If the Rams are going to beat the Broncos, they’ll need that type of performance again, if not more. The Rams have to be able to get the run game going and Corum will be a big part of that due to his strengths.

Corum’s ability to force missed tackles and his success running in man/gap concepts present an opportunity to take some pressure off of Matthew Stafford and the passing game against a tough secondary. Given some of the Broncos’ early struggles against the run, Corum could be one of the most important players for the Rams on Sunday night.

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