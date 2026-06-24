Rams EDGE Byron Young: No. 13 Player Poised for Career Year Alongside Myles Garrett

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 13 player, Byron Young

Over the last three years, no player has more sacks for the Los Angeles Rams than Byron Young. While Young may not have had the ceiling of someone like Jared Verse, Young has consistently found ways to get to the quarterback.

Heading into 2026, Young is entering the final year of his rookie contract. At this point, it seems unlikely that the Rams would re-sign Young, making it even more important to capitalize with him and Myles Garrett this season.

Why is Byron Young So Important?

When the Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, they traded Verse and kept Young. With the addition of Garrett, Young might be the player who benefits the most from the “Myles Garrett effect.” Garrett’s presence should give Young more one-on-one opportunities to take advantage of, and he’s already proven he can win while being the primary focus.

If Young isn’t the primary concern for offenses, he could see his production take another jump. Young had 12 sacks in 2025 and if he can take advantage of Garrett’s presence, this could be the most dangerous pass-rush duo in the NFL.

The Depth Behind Young

Over the past few years, the Rams have invested heavily in the pass rush. They drafted Josaiah Stewart last year in the third round and he showed some promise as a rookie. The Rams have also developed Desjuan Johnson on the edge.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

While the Rams did improve the secondary this offseason with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, they still need the pass rush to do its part. This is the bargain the Rams made last season, and the pass rush didn’t always get home.

A lot will be riding on Garrett to perform, but the Rams need others around him to do their part as well. This is what Garrett dealt with in Cleveland as the only true threat on the defensive line. If Young can’t take advantage of the opportunities, offenses will be able to primarily focus on Garrett and the pass rush won’t be as effective as the Rams hope.

Why We Ranked Young Here

Young may not be the centerpiece of the defense, but he’s extremely important, especially alongside Garrett., especially with the presence of Garrett. Outside of Kobie Turner, Young might be the most important player on defense when it comes to the Garrett trade working out as planned.

With Garrett, Young could take another step forward. Throughout his career, Young has been an 8-12 sack player. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him hit 15 with Garrett on the other side. As an older prospect, Young was always going to have a lower ceiling coming into the NFL. However, as he enters year three, Young can still hit another level. If he does that, the Rams pass rush will be extremely dangerous.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.