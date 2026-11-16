Rams Show They Can Win Without Puka Nacua in Dominant Victory Over Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams entered Week 10 shorthanded and needing a division win. After putting Puka Nacua on injured reserve, the Rams were without their top two wide receivers. However, the offense had no problem. Behind 31 unanswered points, the Rams earned their fourth straight victory, winning 34-6 to improve to 6-4.

Sean McVay Turns to A New Offensive Approach

When the Rams managed injuries at the wide receiver position last year, they implemented 13 personnel for the first time. Prior to that game, Sean McVay had used 13 personnel on just 6 snaps since 2021.

On Sunday against the Cardinals, the Rams used two running backs with three wide receivers (20 personnel) on six snaps that were all in victory formation. The Rams used two running backs on the field on nearly 30 percent of their offensive snaps against the Cardinals. They ran 17 plays out of 20 personnel, totaling 197 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams still used plenty of 13 personnel. They used 13 personnel at a 63.5 percent rate, which was the second-highest mark in the McVay era. Still the twist to have both running backs on the field was a welcomed twist.

The Rams started slow as the two teams traded field goals. Matthew Stafford struggled initially with the pressure from the Cardinals defense, throwing an interception in a fourth consecutive game. The offense had just 10 yards rushing with a little over five minutes to go in the first half, trailing 6-3.

Blake Corum Sparks Offense as Rams Take Control

However, much like last week against the Washington Commanders, it was running back Blake Corum who sparked the offense. Corum rushed six times for 44 yards as Matthew Stafford capped off the touchdown drive with a pass to Tyler Higbee in the end zone to give the Rams the lead. From there, the Rams didn’t look back.

Kam Kinchens intercepted Carson Beck and returned the ball into field goal range. With 13 seconds left in the half, Stafford hit wide receiver Xavier Smith on a screen, who took the pass 20 yards for the score. After being cut following the Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos, Smith scored his first career touchdown in his return to the Rams and put them ahead 17-6.

Without Nacua and Adams, the Rams’ wide receiver depth stepped up. Konata Mumpfield led the way with three catches for 81 yards. All four wide receivers had at least one reception longer than 20 yards.

Following Joshua Karty’s kick that fell short of the landing zone, it looked like the Rams may go into the half with a one-point lead. Instead, they led by two scores and carried that momentum into the second half.

Late in the first half, Coleman Shelton went down with an injury and backup center Dylan McMahon left the game as well. Down to their third center, McVay used six offensive linemen to start the second half to combat the Cardinals’ defensive pressure.

On the opening drive of the second half, Stafford hit Mumpfield for 44 yards on 3rd-and-7 before Corum found the end zone from a yard out for the sixth straight game to put the Rams up 24-6. Corum had his second career 100-yard game and his first since the Rams’ win in Arizona last season. The Rams running back finished with 17 carries for 100 yards to go with three receptions.

Defense Delivers Another Dominant Performance

With the offense short-handed, the defense consistently stepped up on Sunday. TThey didn’t allow a touchdown for a second straight game against the Cardinals.Aaron Donald got his first sack of the season as the Rams got to Carson Beck five times in the game. Following two short fields due to kickoffs out of bounds, the defense got a turnover both times. The second one was an interception by Wesley Bailey that resulted in a touchdown from Stafford to Davis Allen.

This was a win that the Rams needed following the injury to Nacua. While the schedule certainly gets more difficult after the bye week, this should give them some confidence that the offense can still operate without their top playmaker.

For as much criticism as McVay gets during losses, he deserves a lot of credit for the Rams’ win against the Cardinals.It’s not easy to implement a new personnel grouping in a week, and he’s done it in two straight years.

The Rams enter the bye week at 6-4 and remain tied with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks for the final playoff spot in the NFC. They will have some time to hopefully get healthy before entering a grueling part of their schedule as they try to make a push for the postseason.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.