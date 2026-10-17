Rams vs. Cardinals Week 6: Who Has the Advantage at Every Position?

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 6 needing a win after their disappointing loss on Monday Night Football to the Buffalo Bills. A game against the Arizona Cardinals might be exactly what the doctor ordered. The Rams get a chance to earn their first division win of the season. A win over the Cardinals will put them over the Seahawks and into second place in the NFC West.

Let's take a position-by-position look at how the Rams and Cardinals compare heading into Sunday's game and which team has the advantage at each spot.

Quarterback

There isn’t a competition when it comes to Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett. Stafford is very clearly the better quarterback. Given how Stafford has played at times this year, the statistical comparison may be closer than it should be. Still, Stafford ranks 11th in EPA per pass while Brissett ranks 17th. Stafford is still one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. If Stafford throws for 300 yards on Sunday, it would mark his fifth consecutive 300-yard passing game. That would set a new career-long streak and the second-longest in franchise history. That would set a new career-long streak and the second-longest in franchise history.



Advantage: Rams

Running Back

At some point, Jeremiyah Love may end up better than Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. However, Love will be out on Sunday, and the Cardinals haven’t provided him with the offensive infrastructure to succeed. The Rams will face Tyler Allgeier instead on Sunday, and they will have a huge advantage here.



Advantage: Rams

Wide Receiver

Even before Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded, the Rams likely would have had the advantage at wide receiver. Following the trade, the discrepancy is even more clear. Michael Wilson is a solid player, but the player behind him is Kendrick Bourne. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have the clear edge.



Advantage: Rams

Tight End

The Rams may have better depth at tight end, but Trey McBride is one of the best players in the NFL. He’s the player that the Cardinals’ offense runs through. Again, the Rams may have better depth with players like Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen, but the Cardinals get the advantage with McBride’s upside.



Advantage: Cardinals

Offensive Line

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, the Rams will be without their starting left tackle in Alaric Jackson as he serves a suspension. That loss will be big, but the Cardinals are already without their starting left tackle as Paris Johnson is on injured reserve. They also just put their starting left guard, Isaiah Adams, on injured reserve. Even without Jackson, the Rams are better on the offensive line.



Advantage: Rams

Defensive Line

There is no doubt that the Cardinals have some young talent on the defensive line. Walter Nolen is a promising player, and both Josh Sweat and Baron Browning can get after the quarterback. However, the Cardinals rank 27th in pressure rate. The Rams are deep on the defensive line and have one of the best overall units in the NFL.



Advantage: Rams

Linebacker

The Rams aren’t better at the linebacker position than many teams in the NFL. With that said, the Cardinals may actually be one of those few teams. Nate Landman forced his first fumble since Week 11 of last year, and Omar Speights has been solid against the run.



Advantage: Rams

Secondary

Again, the Cardinals have talent in the secondary. Max Melton is a good cornerback and Budda Baker can still play. Unfortunately, they just don’t have depth. Trent McDuffie showed up on Friday’s injury report, but the Rams have better cornerbacks and are deeper at safety. The Rams rank No. 1 in EPA allowed to tight ends this year, and the safeties are a big reason for that.



Advantage: Rams

Special Teams

The Rams have the worst special teams unit through five games in the history of the NFL. Until they can prove otherwise, every team will have an advantage here.



Advantage: Cardinals

Coaching Staff

There’s a lot to like about Mike LaFleur as a potential head coach, but he’s just not there yet. Even with his faults this season, Sean McVay is still one of the best coaches in the NFL. Nate Scheelhaase is a better offensive coordinator than Nathaniel Hackett, and Chris Shula is better than Nick Rallis, who may not last the season.



Advantage: Rams

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