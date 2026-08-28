Instant Reaction: Ty Simpson Delivers in Rams’ 20-18 Preseason Win Over Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams closed out the preseason on Thursday night with a 20-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Thursday’s game marked one final chance for the Rams to see rookie quarterback Ty Simpson in live-game action. Simpson was awarded the start against the Chargers and delivered.

With a neutral game script, Simpson’s performance was much closer to the one in the first week of the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs. Simpson was efficient and calm in the pocket. At one point in the first half, he had one incompletion that was a drop and completed 11 consecutive passes.

Following a 17-play, 79-yard drive that ended without points after the Rams were stopped on four consecutive runs short of the goal line, Simpson showed why the Rams should have put the ball in his hands. On the next possession, Simpson quickly drove the Rams down into the red zone. On 3rd-and-7 from the 11-yard line, Simpson was flushed left out of the pocket and delivered a dart to Brennan Presley in the end zone for a touchdown.

Ty Simpson delivers a TD strike to Brennan Presley 🔥



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5Dc65aRqbk — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

While Simpson wasn’t necessarily pushing the ball down the field, he finished the first half completing 18 of 23 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. He displayed his athleticism on the touchdown pass and also scrambled a few times.

With a 13-7 lead at the half, the Rams turned to Matthew Caldwell at quarterback. McVay mentioned during the week that he wanted to get Caldwell some snaps. While Caldwell may not make the roster, he was a fun player to watch in the second half.

His touchdown pass to Dean Connors put the Rams up by double digits in the third quarter. Connors finished the game with 18 carries for 69 yards. However, he also made his impact felt out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. Connros had three receptions for 24 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

The Rams’ defense gave up its first touchdowns of the preseason after Justin Herbert hit Quentin Johnston for a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Edge rusher Darryl Peterson III sacked Trey Lance on fourth down in the red zone to put an end to a first-half scoring threat. Peterson then came up big on the final drive, sacking DJ Uiagalelei and forcing a fumble that was recovered by Payton Zdroik to clinch the win.

It’s going to be hard for the Rams not to name Simpson the backup, despite Stetson Bennett not playing on Thursday. Simpson has simply been a much more consistent player. He finished the preseason 47-for-60 for 382 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a 109.9 passer rating.

For the first time in the Sean McVay era, the Rams finished the preseason undefeated. The focus now turns to getting the roster down to 53 players. With Week 1 officially two weeks away, the Rams will now begin preparing for the regular season and their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.