Rams Rookie Rankings: Ty Simpson, Dean Connors Rise After Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Rams completed their first preseason game on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Given that no starters played, it was a chance to get an extended look at several rookies on the roster. Quarterback Ty Simpson played for three quarters while undrafted free agents Nick Andersen and Dean Connors impressed. Let’s take an updated look at our rookie rankings.

9. DL Tim Keenan III - 7th Round

Not a lot has been said about Keenan all offseason and Saturday’s game against the Chiefs was the first look at him in extended action. Keenan finished with an overall defense grade of 35.8 via Pro Football Focus and struggled at times against the run, which is supposed to be his strength. While Keenan may be a favorite to make the roster because he was a draft pick, he was taken in the seventh round. He’ll need to play better over the next two weeks.

8. EDGE Wesley Bailey - UDFA

Throughout the game, it seemed like Wesley Bailey was constantly in the backfield. He had a quick get-off at the snap and was relentless. He wasn’t credited with any pressures, but his impact was felt. It will be difficult for him to make the roster, but he’ll be a strong candidate for the practice squad.

7. OT Keagen Trost - 3rd Round

Trost isn’t this low because he played poorly against the Chiefs. Unfortunately, Trost hurt his hamstring and will be out for a few weeks. That’s a big hit for the Rams as they may need Trost sooner than they would have expected with Alaric Jackson’s potential suspension looming. Getting Trost back on the field as soon as possible will be a priority.

6. OT Austin Blaske - UDFA

One of the surprises on Saturday was how well the depth of the Rams’ offensive line played. Austin Blaske was a big part of that as he was the sixth-highest graded tackle in Week 1 of the preseason via PFF. He allowed just one pressure and was effective in the run game. It will be difficult for him to make the roster, but he’ll be someone the Rams work to develop.

5. S Nick Andersen - UDFA

It’s never a bad thing when a player is specifically mentioned by the head coach, especially for an undrafted free agent. “Nick Andersen was a guy that came to mind that seemed like he flashed pretty consistently,” said McVay. It was a good start to the preseason for Andersen as he competes for a spot on the practice squad.

4. RB Dean Connors - UDFA

Connors was responsible for both of the Rams’ touchdowns in the first preseason game. The undrafted free agent showed his value as a receiver, catching four passes, two of which went for touchdowns. He didn’t provide much in the run game, but his vision in the screen game and his hands were impressive. Connors has an uphill battle to make the roster, but he’ll be one to watch over the next two preseason games.

Dean Connors - Preseason Week 1 - every touch pic.twitter.com/TimbjtYMeg — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) August 16, 2026

3. TE Max Klare - 2nd Round

There hasn’t been a lot of talk about Klare throughout training camp. However, the first preseason game provided an extended look at the rookie tight end and he took advantage. Klare was a favorite target for Ty Simpson, catching seven passes. “I thought he took a really good step in the right direction and I think he's been the guy that has really benefited the most from reps that he wouldn't have gotten otherwise in Davis' absence,” said McVay.

Max Klare - Preseason Week 1 - every target pic.twitter.com/FgWUBwl7X4 — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) August 17, 2026

2. WR CJ Daniels - 6th Round

Following a strong training camp, CJ Daniels has been relatively quiet since the team returned to Woodland Hills. That continued into the preseason game, where he only had two catches for 18 yards on five targets. That’s not to say he performed poorly, but it is a reminder that he’s still a rookie.

1. QB Ty Simpson - 1st Round

Simpson takes his rightful place at the top of this list after going 21-for-25 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. A serious question has to be asked when it comes to the competition at backup quarterback between Simpson and Bennett. The rookie looked calm and poised against the Chiefs, throwing with accuracy. He wasn’t asked to do a lot, but he executed the offense on time and as designed. The important thing now will be for Simpson to build on that performance.

Ty Simpson - Preseason Week 1 - every dropback pic.twitter.com/AB2a1dTqaE — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) August 17, 2026

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